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Court rules Mai Mahiu flood disaster 'not an act of God'

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 13, 2026
Members of the public join police officers in the search for survivors after a dam in Old Kijabe burst, sweeping away tens of people and houses in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Environment and Lands Court has ordered the government to do safety and hydrological tests of a railway bridge dubbed 'dark tower' at Kijabe and submit quarterly reports after residents complained that a lack of maintenance and checkups had led to a disaster that cost lives.

Justice Mary Oundo, in her judgment, said there was evidence that the blockage of the tunnel beneath the bridge had created a dam, which led to mudslides that harmed the people below.

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