Court rules Mai Mahiu flood disaster 'not an act of God'

The Environment and Lands Court has ordered the government to do safety and hydrological tests of a railway bridge dubbed 'dark tower' at Kijabe and submit quarterly reports after residents complained that a lack of maintenance and checkups had led to a disaster that cost lives.
Justice Mary Oundo, in her judgment, said there was evidence that the blockage of the tunnel beneath the bridge had created a dam, which led to mudslides that harmed the people below.
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