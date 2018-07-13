+ Post your Story

Sports
Here’s the referee who’ll take charge of the World Cup final
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 13, 2018 at 11:05 EAT
The World Cup final approaches [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is coming to an end

The referee to take charge of the final has already been selected 

As the World prepares to say goodbye to the 2018 World Cup on Sunday, all eyes are fixed on France and Croatia who are set to compete on the biggest stage for the World’s biggest trophy.

From the heartbreak of watching reigning Champions Germany submit to elimination at the hands of minnows South Korea, to England’s scintillating run since 1966, by far, arguably, the 2018 World Cup has been one of the most memorable tournaments ever since its inception.


See Also: Stop zooming in on beautiful women - World Cup broadcasters warned

After Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions take on Roberto Martinez’s Belgium in a third-place fixture on Saturday, Le Bleus and ‘Vatreni’ will close the curtains at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday after which one will be crowned the champions.

France coach Didier Deschamps hopes to be the third person in football history to lift the trophy both as a player and manager, having won it in 1998. Only Mario Zagallo from Brazil and German football maestro Franz Beckenbauer have achieved this rare feat.


See Also: Millicent Omanga explains her World Cup trip to Russia

Croatia, on the other hand, have made their first ever final since their existence as a nation and coach Zlatko Dalic will be hoping to go one step further and win it, having eclipsed the team’s best ever World Cup record.


Nestor Pitana from Argentina will be the referee in charge of the final. He will be assisted by Hernan Maidana, Juan Belatti and Bjorn Kuipers, who will be the fourth official in Moscow.

See Also: PHOTOS: See how England players were comforted by hot WAGS after loss to Croatia

Pitana (43) was the one in charge of the first match of the tournament between Russia and Saudi Arabia and also the Croatia – Denmark tie that had to be decided by a penalty shootout. 


He will join a long line of famous referees to have ever manned a World Cup final. 

