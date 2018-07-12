Politician promises to ‘feed’ electorate if elected, invites hungry people to his home

SUMMARY A popular politician has promised to feed his entire electorate if he is elected He has invited anyone who has no food to his home, only on one condition

A politician who is eyeing a governor seat appears to clearly understand that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

During a funeral service, the man pledged to ensure that all those who cannot afford three meals a day have food, but on condition they elected him. ​





To show that he walks the talk, the candidate invited anyone who has no food to his home.





“You are welcome to my home anytime, we will share whatever food and drink that is available,” he told mourners.