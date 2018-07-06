controversial-anti-ruto-song-leaves-kenyans-divided

SUMMARY The track dubbed Hatuna Deni, Kitaeleweka asks voters from Central Kenya not to support DP Ruto’s ambitions Leaders from the region have however maintained that they will support the DP’s bid

Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid has suffered another setback after a controversial song by Kimani Turacco urged voters in Mt Kenya region not to back him (Ruto) in the next election.

The track dubbed Hatuna Deni, Kitaeleweka asks voters from Central Kenya not to support DP Ruto’s ambitions simply because he supported President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 General Election. ​

"We owe nobody no debt. The only debt I know is that of Mshwari. Acha sasa kieleweke (let us get to the bottom of this)," sings Turacco.

He further adds: “Our country is rich but you (Ruto) have impoverished it by looting. When your children are living life in the fast lane, ours are languishing in hunger.

“We work hard so that you can earn your salary but you have ended up feeding us sugar laced with mercury.”

The song’s music video prominently features images of DP Ruto and condemns him for going to church yet he is oppressing Kenyans behind the scenes.

Following Ruto’s loyalty to President Kenyatta in the past election, most voters in Rift Valley region expect Mt Kenya region to return the favour come 2022 but it is looking increasingly unlikely.

Leaders from Central Kenya have however maintained that they will support the DP’s bid, claiming that those pushing contrary messages were driving a different agenda.



