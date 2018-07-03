nyeri-lady-goes-down-the-books-of-history-as-the-youngest-doctor-of-biomathematics-in-kenya

SUMMARY This is the story of a young lady from Mbiriri Village, Kabaru location, Nyeri county At the age of 28, Purity Ngina has attained her Ph.D. in Biomathematics from Strathmore University

This is the story of a young lady from Mbiriri Village, Kabaru location, Nyeri county.

At the age of 28, Purity Ngina has attained her Ph.D. in Biomathematics from Strathmore University. ​

Purity, who hails from the village and has been raised by her single mum who could hardly afford to buy her a pair of shoes.

She did the First degree in Egerton and attained First Class honors, she also won the vice-chancellors award.

She got a scholarship and studied her master's degree in Egerton where she completed and joined Strathmore for her Ph.D., still on scholarship.

Congratulations D.r Purity for this great honor. You have changed the history of the ' Wanawake wa Nyeri" and the entire country. No book remains unturned.



