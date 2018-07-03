+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Editors Choice
Nyeri lady goes down the books of history as the youngest Doctor of Biomathematics in Kenya
By Simon Warui | Updated Jul 03, 2018 at 13:20 EAT
nyeri-lady-goes-down-the-books-of-history-as-the-youngest-doctor-of-biomathematics-in-kenya
Dr. Purity receiving, her Ph.D.
SUMMARY

This is the story of a young lady from Mbiriri Village, Kabaru location, Nyeri county

At the age of 28, Purity Ngina has attained her Ph.D. in Biomathematics from Strathmore University

This is the story of a young lady from Mbiriri Village, Kabaru location, Nyeri county.

At the age of 28, Purity Ngina has attained her Ph.D. in Biomathematics from Strathmore University.

Purity, who hails from the village and has been raised by her single mum who could hardly afford to buy her a pair of shoes.

She did the First degree in Egerton and attained First Class honors, she also won the vice-chancellors award.

She got a scholarship and studied her master's degree in Egerton where she completed and joined Strathmore for her Ph.D., still on scholarship.

Congratulations D.r Purity for this great honor. You have changed the history of the ' Wanawake wa Nyeri" and the entire country. No book remains unturned.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Purity Ngina
Biomathematics
Ph.D.
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
holy-dave-celebrates-new-job-as-a-lecturer-at-africa-nazarene-university

Entertainment

Holy Dave celebrates new job as a lecturer at Africa Nazarene University

By Fay Ngina | Tue 03 Jul 2018 01:42pm

nyeri-lady-goes-down-the-books-of-history-as-the-youngest-doctor-of-biomathematics-in-kenya

Editors Choice

Nyeri lady goes down the books of history as the youngest Doctor of Biomathematics in Kenya

By Simon Warui | Tue 03 Jul 2018 01:20pm

mutahi-ngunyi-remarks-against-kikuyu-community-and-raila-lands-him-in-trouble-with-kot

Politics

Mutahi Ngunyi remarks against Kikuyu community and Raila lands him in trouble with KOT

By Fay Ngina | Tue 03 Jul 2018 12:33pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng