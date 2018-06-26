+ Post your Story

WORLD’S UGLIEST DOG: If you think you’ve seen ugly dogs in Kenya, think again! - PHOTOS
By AFP | Updated Jun 26, 2018 at 08:38 EAT
World's Ugliest dog competition [COURTESY]
Do you know what the World's ugliest dog looks like?

A competition was held in the United States to determine the one dog that was too ugly for life 

Has it ever occurred to you that ugly dogs can be paraded in a competition to see the ugliest?

Well, the Sonoma-Marin Fair in partnership with animal rights groups such as the Sonoma County Humane Society came together in Petaluma north of San Francisco, California, in the US to do just that.





The annual event is meant to educate the public about animals and to provide opportunities to adopt rescue dogs.






The fair parades dogs from across the world. 

