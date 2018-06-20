+ Post your Story

Weird News
Man fined for speeding after rushing dying snake bite victim to hospital
By Mirror | Updated Jun 20, 2018 at 13:10 EAT
Kevin and snake bite victim
SUMMARY

A man was fined by police for speeding as he raced a dying snake bite victim to hospital after she was attacked by the reptile in the Guyana jungle

Kevin Rodrigues was camping in the remote jungle with his friends when disaster struck

Kevin Rodrigues was camping in the jungle with two friends when 19-year-old Lizzy was bitten by the deadly labaria snake.

Knowing there was only a small window of time to save the teen's life, Kevin and his friend Nikhel cut open the bite wound and attempted to push the venom out.

Panicked, they then piled into the car and rushed Lizzy to the nearest medical centre, however they were forced to move on as the security guards did not want to wake the nurses, Mail Online reports.

The group tried another surgery, but after having no luck there they embarked on a five hour trip through the jungle to the nearest hospital.


"I'm racing through the horrible roads to get her out and all she's doing is crying and screaming so it's making me nervous and I'm just praying to get her out", Kevin told the Mail Online.

The group arrived at the hospital, however, doctors said they did not have the right anti-venom to treat Lizzy.

The trip then raced towards the capital Georgetown, however, they were stopped by police when speeding around a corner.


Kevin said he explained the situation to police, however, he was told: "that's not my problem and no excuse to break the law."

Kevin was also criticised by police officers for having mud on his car, which concealed the number plates.

After issuing a fine the officer allowed Kevin to leave, and the group made it to the hospital in the capital city.

Doctors were able to administer anti-venom, saving Lizzy's life.

Kevin said doctors told him Lizzy would have died if he hadn't cut open the bite.

He added he is due to appear in court next Wednesday, however, he will fight the ticket.

snake bite
police
speeding
