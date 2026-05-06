Nairobi pastor denies impregnating teen member of his church

A pastor in Nairobi is facing serious allegations after being accused of defiling a 15-year-old girl under his pastoral care.
The girl is said to be four months pregnant. Ejoi Anthony Omale, according to the charge sheet, unlawfully and intentionally defiled the teenager on January 3, 2026, at Spring Valley area in Njiru sub-county.
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