How arsonists fooled police, set Dr Aggrey dormitory on fire

A dormitory in Dr Aggrey National School in Taita Taveta County on fire. [Renson Mwanyamwezi, Standard]

Three hooded suspected arsonists gained entry into Dr Aggrey National School in Taita Taveta County to torch the dormitory, CCTV footage has revealed.

The arsonists razed property of unknown value last Wednesday, the CCTV images, reviewed by the police, have revealed.