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Rights groups condemn Suluhu's remarks on clamping down Gen Z

By Mate Tongola | May. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto having a chat with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu. [PCS]

Human rights organisations across East Africa have strongly condemned recent remarks by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan targeting young people, warning that such rhetoric risks legitimising state violence and repression in the region.

In a joint statement, the Pan African Solidarity Network and the Pan-African Progressive Leaders Solidarity Network accused leaders in Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda of forming what they described as an “autocratic alliance” aimed at portraying Gen Z as a threat to public order.

The groups criticised a May 4 address in Dar es Salaam in which Suluhu used the phrase “nitawapiga mikwaju,” loosely translated as a threat to crack down on dissenters. 

They argued that the remarks signal a dangerous shift toward normalising heavy-handed tactics against protesters and civil society.

“This alliance is illegal, repressive, and unacceptable,” the organisations said, adding that such positions undermine constitutional protections and violate regional and international human rights frameworks.

The statement further warned against a repeat of alleged abuses witnessed during Tanzania’s 2025 election period, when rights groups reported cases of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and torture of activists, journalists and opposition figures. 

Among those cited were activists and journalists who were detained, forced into exile, or went missing under unclear circumstances.

Drawing parallels with Kenya, the organisations pointed to recent protest crackdowns dating back to 2023, including demonstrations against the high cost of living and the controversial Finance Bill, where security forces were accused of using excessive force, leading to deaths and injuries.

"The rhetoric framing young people as violent or disorderly could pave the way for further abuses, particularly ahead of key political milestones such as the June 25 protest anniversary and the 2027 general election," the statement read in part.

The groups called on both Suluhu and Ruto to retract their statements and publicly commit to upholding the rule of law, protecting civil liberties, and ending alleged practices such as enforced disappearances, torture and unlawful killings.

They also urged governments in the region to adhere to established continental frameworks, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which set standards for governance, democracy, and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

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