KUCCPS announces final call for university placement

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Wahome during the agency's EXPO on January 29, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has issued another call for qualified students to apply for university and college placement.

For students who may miss the current deadline or fail to secure their preferred courses, KUCCPS announced a second revision window scheduled from May 16 to May 22, 2026. This phase will allow applicants to review and adjust their course selections after the first placement results are processed.

“No student will be left behind,” Wahome assured.

KUCCPS warns that failure to submit before the midnight deadline on May 6 will lock them out of the first selection process.

In a statement released in Nairobi, KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Wahome said universities have more than enough capacity to absorb all eligible learners.

Dr Wahome stated that thousands risk missing out due to incomplete applications.

“This year, we have opened applications for 508 institutions across the country, including both public and private universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions. With over 1.4 million available slots, every student has an opportunity to pursue higher education regardless of their grade,” Dr Wahome said.

The emphasis aligns with Kenya’s broader education reforms under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, which prioritises skills development alongside academic achievement.

The available capacity includes 322,396 university slots and more than 1.1 million opportunities in TVET institutions, reflecting the government’s ongoing push to expand access to higher education and skills-based training.

However, despite the vast opportunities, KUCCPS raised concerns over a significant number of incomplete applications.

Of the 268,714 students who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ in the 2025 KCSE examinations, only 207,308, representing 77 per cent, had submitted their applications by the morning of May 6.

Dr Wahome warned that many candidates risk disqualification simply because they have not completed the final step of submission.

“Many students have selected their courses and placed them in the ‘Course Basket’, but have not clicked the final submission button. Adding programmes in the basket is not an application. You must complete the process and submit your choices before the midnight deadline,” she said.

The placement agency also used the opportunity to encourage learners to consider technical programmes, noting a growing demand and improved performance in practical subjects.

According to KUCCPS, the 2025 KCSE results showed pass rates exceeding 80 per cent in subjects such as Drawing and Design, Music, Electricity, and Woodwork, a sign of rising student capability in technical fields.

Dr Wahome stated that KUCCPS staff are spread countrywide to offer technical support to students during the application period.