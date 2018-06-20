+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: Nyandarua residents feast on free Hippo meat after KWS officers shot it dead
By Ndung'u Mathenge | Updated Jun 20, 2018 at 07:29 EAT
Residents feats of hippo meat [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

Residents of Nyandarua County shared free meat after Kenya Wildlife Service officers shot dead stray hippo 

The meat was shared on a first-come-first-serve basis, with residents not caring whether the meat was safe for consumption 

When Kenya Wildlife Service personnel shot this stray hippo in a thicket in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, residents – seeing for dinner – quickly shared out the meat on a first-come-first-served basis.

The fact that the meat had not been inspected by a professional seemed to be the least of their worries.

Here are some photos:








Photos by Ndung'u Mathenge/ STANDARD


