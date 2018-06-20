PHOTOS: Nyandarua residents feast on free Hippo meat after KWS officers shot it dead

SUMMARY Residents of Nyandarua County shared free meat after Kenya Wildlife Service officers shot dead stray hippo The meat was shared on a first-come-first-serve basis, with residents not caring whether the meat was safe for consumption

When Kenya Wildlife Service personnel shot this stray hippo in a thicket in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, residents – seeing for dinner – quickly shared out the meat on a first-come-first-served basis.

The fact that the meat had not been inspected by a professional seemed to be the least of their worries. ​

Here are some photos:





























Photos by Ndung'u Mathenge/ STANDARD





