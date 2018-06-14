+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Governor angry at MCA for hitting on wife
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 14, 2018 at 07:38 EAT
governor-angry-at-mca-for-hitting-on-wife
Governor angry at MCA for hitting on wife
SUMMARY

A Governor from the Rift Valley is said to be so furious with a ward representative from his county

This is after the youthful Member of the County Assembly (MCA), who is famous for his philandering ways, hit on his wife

A Governor from the Rift Valley is said to be so furious with a ward representative from his county.

This is after the youthful Member of the County Assembly (MCA), who is famous for his philandering ways, hit on his wife.

The ‘playboy’ ward rep is understood to have pestered the county first lady for weeks without ceasing, a matter that prompted her to disclose the matter to her spouse.

See Also: How officers are giving governor a bad name

Handlers of the county chief confided to The Grapevine that what incensed the county chief most was the fact that the MCA is of the same age as his own sons from another earlier relationship.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Governor
angry
MCA
hitting on
wife
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
esther-passaris-willing-to-deputise-sonko-under-the-following-conditions

News

Esther Passaris willing to deputise Sonko under the following conditions

By Fay Ngina | Tue 05 Jun 2018 10:19am

anger-as-governor-ignores-fellow-leaders

News

Anger as governor ignores fellow leaders

By Grapevine | Mon 04 Jun 2018 07:53am

paranoid-governor-changes-plans-to-feed-his-guests

News

Paranoid governor changes plans to feed his guests

By Fay Ngina | Mon 04 Jun 2018 07:46am

More From This Author
how-officers-are-giving-governor-a-bad-name

News

How officers are giving governor a bad name

By Graepvine | Thu 14 Jun 2018 07:45am

governor-angry-at-mca-for-hitting-on-wife

News

Governor angry at MCA for hitting on wife

By Grapevine | Thu 14 Jun 2018 07:38am

mp-under-probe-after-buying-new-helicopter

News

MP under probe after buying new helicopter

By Grapevine | Thu 14 Jun 2018 07:33am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng