ps-lilian-omollo-out-of-knh-and-back-to-lang-ata-women-s-prison

SUMMARY Lilian Mbogo-Omollo has been discharged from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and taken back to Lang’ata Women’s prison This is after investigations proved that the NYS suspect’s health condition did not need her to stay at the hospital

Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo-Omollo was on Wednesday 13 June discharged from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and taken back to Lang’ata Women’s prison.

This is after investigations by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) proved that the National Youth Service (NYS) suspect’s health condition did not need her to stay at the hospital. ​

PS Omollo was rushed to the Hospital’s private wing on May 30 after she reportedly fainted at the Lang’ata Women Prison.

She among other 40 suspects who are still being investigated in the 9billion NYS scandal.



