+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
PS Lilian Omollo out of KNH and back to Lang’ata Women’s prison
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 13, 2018 at 11:26 EAT
ps-lilian-omollo-out-of-knh-and-back-to-lang-ata-women-s-prison
PS Omollo back at Lang’ata Women’s prison
SUMMARY

Lilian Mbogo-Omollo has been discharged from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and taken back to Lang’ata Women’s prison

This is after investigations proved that the NYS suspect’s health condition did not need her to stay at the hospital

Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo-Omollo was on Wednesday 13 June discharged from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and taken back to Lang’ata Women’s prison.

This is after investigations by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) proved that the National Youth Service (NYS) suspect’s health condition did not need her to stay at the hospital.

PS Omollo was rushed to the Hospital’s private wing on May 30 after she reportedly fainted at the Lang’ata Women Prison.

She among other 40 suspects who are still being investigated in the 9billion NYS scandal. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



PS Lilian Omollo
KNH
Lang’ata Women’s prison
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
ps-lilian-omollo-out-of-knh-and-back-to-lang-ata-women-s-prison

News

PS Lilian Omollo out of KNH and back to Lang’ata Women’s prison

By Fay Ngina | Wed 13 Jun 2018 11:26am

from-the-bedroom-to-the-kitchen-here-s-why-fat-men-make-the-best-lovers

Lifestyle

From the bedroom to the kitchen, here's why fat men make the best lovers

By Brian Onyiego | Wed 13 Jun 2018 10:52am

sonko-s-response-after-the-rejection-of-miguna-miguna-as-nominee-for-deputy-governor

News

Sonko’s response after the rejection of Miguna Miguna as nominee for Deputy Governor

By Fay Ngina | Wed 13 Jun 2018 09:39am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng