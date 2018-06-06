PHOTOS: NYS suspect excites Kenyans after displaying ‘Daddy Ngirita’ tattoo in court

SUMMARY NYS suspect Anne Ngirita caught the attention of Kenyans on social media after displaying a ‘Daddy Ngirita’ tattoo while in court She lifted the sleeve of her left arm exposing her calligraphy tattoo

National Youth Service (NYS) suspect Anne Ngirita caught the attention of Kenyans on social media after displaying a ‘Daddy Ngirita’ tattoo while in court.



Ngirita who was at the Milimani Law Courts to hear her ruling on application for bail was dressed in a Versace outfit and had her nails and make-up well done.





She lifted the sleeve of her left arm exposing her calligraphy tattoo.

On Tuesday, Ms Ngirita also excited Kenyans after removing a lipstick out of her handbag, applied it to her lips as she hid her face from the magistrate.





She was, however, denied bail.

