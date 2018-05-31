PHOTOS: Gor Mahia diehard Jaro Soja blocked as he tried to march to where President Uhuru was seated

SUMMARY Jaro soja was blocked from getting to where President Uhuru Kenyatta was seated The ‘sirkal’ fanatic might have to book a meeting with the head of State like everyone else

Gor Mahia fan Jared Otieno aka Jaro Soja yesterday found himself in unfamiliar territory when he attempted to march up to the dais where President Uhuru Kenyatta was seated, at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi.

The President’s hawk-eyed security detail blocked him from going to meet Uhuru, never mind that the two had met and even shared a joke or two at State House, Nairobi in 2014. ​













The ‘sirkal’ fanatic might have to book a meeting with the head of State like everyone else.



