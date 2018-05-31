+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
PHOTOS: Gor Mahia diehard Jaro Soja blocked as he tried to march to where President Uhuru was seated
By Beverlyne Musili | Updated May 31, 2018 at 07:40 EAT
photos-gor-mahia-diehard-jaro-soja-blocked-as-he-tried-to-march-to-where-president-uhuru-was-seated
Jaro soja blocked [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

Jaro soja was blocked from getting to where President Uhuru Kenyatta was seated 

The ‘sirkal’ fanatic might have to book a meeting with the head of State like everyone else

Gor Mahia fan Jared Otieno aka Jaro Soja yesterday found himself in unfamiliar territory when he attempted to march up to the dais where President Uhuru Kenyatta was seated, at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi.

The President’s hawk-eyed security detail blocked him from going to meet Uhuru, never mind that the two had met and even shared a joke or two at State House, Nairobi in 2014.


See Also: President Uhuru mourns Speaker Justin Muturi's mother



See Also: #ifikieUhuru - Man defies military and police, holds solo protest to send message to President [PHOTOS]

The ‘sirkal’ fanatic might have to book a meeting with the head of State like everyone else. 

See Also: Raila defends his recent political meetings

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Jaro soja
gor mahia
president uhuru kenyatta
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
who-goes-who-stays-this-is-why-there-is-beef-between-ronaldo-and-bale

Sports

WHO GOES, WHO STAYS: This is why there is BEEF between Ronaldo and Bale

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 31 May 2018 10:59am

kenya-power-lists-areas-in-the-country-that-will-have-no-power-today

News

Kenya Power lists areas in the country that will have no power today

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 31 May 2018 10:25am

islamic-preacher-claims-salah-s-injury-was-god-s-punishment-for-breaking-ramadan-fast

Sports

Islamic preacher claims Salah’s injury was God’s punishment for breaking Ramadan fast

By Mirror | Thu 31 May 2018 09:59am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng