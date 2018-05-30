popular-western-kenya-governor-fast-turning-into-laughing-stock-for-his-lack-of-fashion-sense

SUMMARY Popular Western Kenya Governor is fast turning into a laughing stock for his lack of fashion sense Some residents are suggesting that the first lady needs to give his spouse a make-over, or urgently employ the services of stylist

A Governor from Western Kenya is fast turning out to be a laughing stock over his lack of fashion sense.

Residents of the county complained that the veteran politician is an embarrassment because he is unkempt. ​

In most pictures shared on social media, the county chief is often seen in a weather-beaten short sleeved striped shirt and open shoes, no matter the occasion.





Never mind that his wife is always immaculately dressed.

Some residents are suggesting that the first lady needs to give his spouse a make-over, or urgently employ the services of stylist.



