PHOTOS: Raila visits Chris Kirubi after his return
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 29, 2018 at 15:23 EAT
Raila visits Chris Kirubi
  • Raila Odinga paid a visit to popular businessman Chris Kirubi after he returned to Kenya from overseas

    Mr. Kirubi, who had been away for a few months, traveled aboard for medical treatment

Orange Democratic Leader (ODM) Raila Odinga on Tuesday, May 29 paid a visit to popular businessman Chris Kirubi after he returned to Kenya from overseas.

Mr. Kirubi, who had been away for a few months, traveled aboard for medical treatment.

According to Chris, Raila told him that his legacy is Kenya and that he wants to see the country united.

"Earlier today my friend Raila Odinga paid me a courtesy call at my home. I am proud that he wants to leave a legacy of a united Kenya. It is time we work together towards a better nation," said Kirubi.


Raila took to his social media pages to post the good news that the businessman is now doing okay.

“This morning I visited @CKirubi who has recently returned from overseas where he had gone for medical treatment. It was great to see him in high spirits and we wish him all the best as he continues with his recovery,” said Raila.

This morning I visited @CKirubi who has recently returned from overseas where he had gone for medical treatment. It was great to see him in high spirits and we wish him all the best as he continues with his recovery. pic.twitter.com/EYneUJ0iwq— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 29, 2018

Here are the photos;

