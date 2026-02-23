'Sisi ndio Sifuna': Why the dynamic duo must find ways to sustain wave

Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna address Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega on February 21, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

For two consecutive weekends, embattled Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and his team has not only startled Kenyans with their undying spirit but also caused excitement, especially among the youthful population.

Sifuna, together with other youthful legislators such as Babu Owino of Embakasi East, Saboti’s Caleb Amisi, Caroli Omondi of Suba South, Kitutu Chache South’s Anthony Kibagendi and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, supported by veteran politician and Siaya governor James Orengo among others, have refused to dance to the tune of the status quo.