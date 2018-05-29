+ Post your Story

Politics
Ex-MP’s bid to bury hatchet with veteran politician flops
By Grapevine | Updated May 29, 2018 at 07:27 EAT
Parliament session - Kenya [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

An ex-MP's efforts to bury the hatchet with a senior politician have flopped 

This is after the top politician he fell out with in the last polls declined to take him back under his wings

A former MP who was seeking to mend fences with an influential leader is a very distressed man.

This is after the top politician he fell out with in the last polls declined to take him back under his wings.

Sources have told The Grapevine that the renowned leader kicked out the ex-legislator, who ditched him for a rival party in the last polls, from his house over the weekend where he had gone to seek for forgiveness.


He was ordered out of the house alongside a group of elders that had accompanied him, after being given hand-outs.


"There is no way I can help a person like you who turned against me at the last hour. More so in the years you were in parliament, you blew your cash on alcohol and women," the veteran politician reportedly told the man before hastily dismissing him. 

