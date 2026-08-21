Senior school dropout rate threat to CBE rollout, reveals new survey

An emerging pattern of learners dropping out as they transition to Senior School is raising concerns over the ability of the new education structure to retain children beyond Junior School.
The 3rd Senior School Survey Report 2026 by Usawa Agenda estimates that three in every 100 Senior School learners dropped out of school in the year preceding the survey, with dropout rates varying significantly across different categories of schools.
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