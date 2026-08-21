ODM power sharing demands unsettle Kenya Kwanza allies

Tension has flared within the broad-based government after ODM declared the 2027 Deputy President running mate slot and a 50/50 state power-sharing deal as "irreducible minimums" to back President William Ruto's re-election, unsettling Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties and Mt Kenya leaders.
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