News
PHOTOS: Bottom of the food chain - See the sorry state of Karatina police quarters
By Sammy [STANDARD] | Updated May 24, 2018 at 07:40 EAT
Karatina police quarters in Nyeri [STANDARD]
This is what life is like at the bottom of the food chain

Nyeri Police Officers live in deplorable conditions due to a stalled housing project 

Anytime there is a security breach, police officers put their lives on the line to ensure that law and order are restored.

Yet these are the conditions police officers attached to Karatina Police Station in Nyeri County live in.

These are the same officers expected to help President Uhuru Kenyatta secure his Big Four development legacy that includes affordable housing.

This is what Police boss Joseph Boinnet came face to face with when he was in Nyeri to preside over a ceremony to celebrate the repossession of grabbed land.

A police housing project stalled seven years ago but Mr Bonnet promised to revive it.


Nyeri
police officers
joseph boinnet
housing
