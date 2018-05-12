MOURINHO DECIDES: Players who look set to leave Old Trafford after the FA Cup final

SUMMARY Who is leaving Manchester United in the summer? Jose Mourinho looks like he already made up his mind of who's going to be at Old Trafford next season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to make a major squad overhaul during the transfer window in order to compete with Premier League champions Manchester City next season.

The ‘Special One’ was pleased to secure second spot with one game left to play after his side’s barren draw with West Ham at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday night. ​

“We are the second best team in the Premier League, a fantastic competition with lots of good teams with six teams trying to finish first,” said Mourinho in a post-match press conference.

Mourinho was, however, disappointed that his team couldn’t take their chances against West Ham but lauded his players’ ‘good attitude’.

“I am [disappointed] but they had a good attitude, they played the way they should, they play to win the game like we planned,” added Mourinho.

Mourinho’s red army now sit pretty at second, 19 points behind Champions City and four clear of third placed Tottenham. Man United have secured a Champions League spot.

However, some players in the current squad look likely to depart. Mourinho, since the shocking Champions League defeat to Sevilla, has raised concerns over some of his players’ mentality and attitude, going further to doubt whether some have the required level of quality to play for Man United.

After the 1-0 defeat to Brighton last week, a furious Mourinho explained why some players feature in more matches than others, emphasizing on the fact that some of the players in that squad are not good enough individually.

“I think it was a clear difference in the desire to fight for the targets. They had one target to get a point and to celebrate their Premier League qualification for next season, the survival, we had the target to get four points, so today to get three or one and to finish second and they showed that for them it is more important to stay in the Premier League than for us to finish second,” said Mourinho after the defeat to Brighton.

See Also: Mourinho delivers bad news about injured Romelu Lukaku

Marcus Rashford was the main culprit and speculation about his departure arose the minute Mourinho criticized his performance. “For many months you are always asking me why this player doesn’t play, why that player doesn’t play, why this player is on the bench, why always Lukaku?” Mourinho retaliated.

Rashford’s future, however, looks certain as the manager believes he ‘doesn’t need anything’ to prove himself.

“What does he need to do to impress me? He impresses me. That's the reason why he was selected for every match of the season, absolutely every match of the season and that's why he played in so many of them, so he doesn't need to leave to play,” commented Mourinho on Rashford.

Mourinho also insisted that the club doesn’t want to sell 89 million euro French midfielder Paul Pogba. “I think he's going to be here next season. That's my feeling. I can give the guarantee that I don't want him to leave. I can give you the guarantee that the club doesn't want to sell him. I can give the guarantee that I don't want him to leave,” said Jose.

With these comments, here are the Man United players likely to be sold in the summer to allow the club to sign fresh talent:

Marouane Fellaini – The Belgian has stalled on signing a new contract even though the manager wants him to stay.





Matteo Darmian – He hasn’t been getting much play time this season and reports suggest that he is in for a swap deal involving Juventus.





Luke Shaw – Every Man United fan believes the youngster will leave following his fallout with the manager.





Daley Blind – He has had an injury-riddled season and hasn’t featured in the Premier League for the most part.





Antony Martial – Martial is said to be looking for another club after his dismal performances under Mourinho.







​