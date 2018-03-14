BROMANCE: Babu Owino and ‘Jaguar’ reconcile after fistfight in Parliament [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY Babu Owino and Charles Njagua 'Jaguar' Kanyi have reconciled barely months after engaging in a fistfight in Parliament The two fought over Babu's failure to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as President

Do you remember when Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi alias ‘Jaguar’ exchanged blows in Parliament?

Let no one fool you, there are no permanent enemies in politics. ​

The two got into a fistfight on October 10 after Jaguar got annoyed by Babu’s failure to recognize President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in the August 8th election.

It took the intervention of other MPs to separate the duo who are first timers in Parliament.

Here is a video of the two MP’s going head to head, exchanging blows at Parliament grounds last year:

However, the two have reconciled and are looking forward to working together, as the Embakasi East MP posted a picture of himself and Jaguar having a laugh outside Parliament.

This comes after the Uhuru-Raila meeting that took place at Harambee House on March 9, where the two leaders discussed matters unity and ending the political stalemate.

Here are the photos of Babu Owino and Jaguar having a laugh. It’s impossible to tell they fought months back over elections:





