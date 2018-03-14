+ Post your Story

Politics
BROMANCE: Babu Owino and ‘Jaguar’ reconcile after fistfight in Parliament [PHOTOS]
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 14, 2018 at 11:25 EAT
bromance-babu-owino-and-jaguar-reconcile-after-fistfight-in-parliament-photos
Babu Owino and Jaguar have a laugh
SUMMARY

Babu Owino and Charles Njagua 'Jaguar' Kanyi have reconciled barely months after engaging in a fistfight in Parliament

The two fought over Babu's failure to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as President

Do you remember when Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi alias ‘Jaguar’ exchanged blows in Parliament?

Let no one fool you, there are no permanent enemies in politics.

The two got into a fistfight on October 10 after Jaguar got annoyed by Babu’s failure to recognize President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in the August 8th election.

See Also: Three MPs fight to win heart of fellow lawmaker

It took the intervention of other MPs to separate the duo who are first timers in Parliament.

Here is a video of the two MP’s going head to head, exchanging blows at Parliament grounds last year:

However, the two have reconciled and are looking forward to working together, as the Embakasi East MP posted a picture of himself and Jaguar having a laugh outside Parliament.

See Also: Kuanzia Leo matusi nimewacha katika jina la Yesu Kristo- Babu Owino remarks excites netizens

This comes after the Uhuru-Raila meeting that took place at Harambee House on March 9, where the two leaders discussed matters unity and ending the political stalemate.

Here are the photos of Babu Owino and Jaguar having a laugh. It’s impossible to tell they fought months back over elections:


See Also: Female county executive in trouble over sexual utterances





Babu Owino
Jaguar
charles njagua kanyi
parliament
fistfight
david-ndii-apologises-to-kenyans-for-spreading-fake-news-on-former-president-moi-s-death

News

David Ndii apologises to Kenyans for spreading fake news on former President Moi's 'death'

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 14 Mar 2018 01:59pm

20-simple-tips-for-husbands-who-want-to-satisfy-their-partners-in-the-bedroom

Lifestyle

20 simple tips for husbands who want to ‘satisfy’ their partners in the bedroom

By Dayan Masinde | Wed 14 Mar 2018 01:27pm

want-to-get-married-here-s-what-you-should-always-hide-from-your-partner-while-still-dating

Lifestyle

Want to get married? Here's what you should always hide from your partner while still dating

By Ruth Waithaka | Wed 14 Mar 2018 12:47pm

Popular Stories
