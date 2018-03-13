+ Post your Story

Governor Sonko offers Nairobians a chance to call him, the response he gets is quite unexpected
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 09:35 EAT
Governor Mike Sonko [Twitter]
SUMMARY
  • Governor Sonko gave Nairobians a chance to tell him their challenges over a phone call
  • Some called while others called his move a PR stunt

Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Tuesday, March 13 posted a number which he asked Kenyans to reach him through and tell him their concerns. The response he got, however, is not close to what he expected.

“Good morning Nairobians. I will be receiving your calls from 5.50am to 7.30am. Use 0722886600 in case busy just text and I will call back. Urgent issues please especially on challenges we are facing. Those with an appointment for this morning use the gate facing city hall Annex,” the Governor tweeted.

Good morning Nairobians. I will be receiving your calls from 5.50am to 7.30am. Use 0722886600 in case busy just text and I will call back. Urgent issues plse especially on challenges we are facing. Those with appointment for this morning use the gate facing city hall Annex pic.twitter.com/KnyQNHfHN4

See Also: Relief as Mathare Hospital Ward gets first paved road since independence
— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) March 13, 2018

He also posted the same offer on Facebook with an accompanying video where he was receiving calls and talking to Nairobians.

His act of kindness, however, did not seem to reach out to many as seen by the reactions. Some people thanked him for creating time to listen to them while majority asked him to do his work and clear the city off muggers.

Here are some of the reactions his offer elicited;

See Also: My letter to Governor Mike Sonko

If all governors could behave smart like you, then Kenya could be great. Nice work Hon Sonko— Hon Wesley Korir (@WesleyKibetKor1) March 13, 2018

Tried calling. I have issues galore to share. Phone not going through. It’s set to go straight to mailbox.— James Nyiha (@JamesNyiha) March 13, 2018

It's a PR stunt

See Also: Governor Mike Sonko urges residents to donate kidneys
— Manuzwa (@Edibiq) March 13, 2018

Mr Governor,,,, street childrens are back in the cbd,,,,, junction of kirinyaga road and kilome road is a mess,, all the pavements are now parking zone and garage,,,,, it's pathetic Mr governor,,,, do something sir— Alex Wako (@AlexWako1) March 13, 2018

This has impressed me. I wish other Governors could pick a piece of example in this. Service delivery would be improved— Omollo Junior (@omolloantony) March 13, 2018

Morning and well done this is a good initiative but you electrical team has on four occasions failed to repair security lights at Kimanthi estate claiming no bulbs and other materials need..Two house now thief have stolen things— PROCESS DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA (@KiambaReloaded) March 13, 2018

Great Respect to you Sir.......just don’t relent keep going........you are doing great— Sailesh Vadgama (@SaileshVadgama) March 13, 2018

Bwana Gov wacha PR stunts, I tried getting to you and it said “the mail box is full” anyway we have serious water problems in South C— Bornstar (@dankasesh) March 13, 2018

Hi Governor, I have tried to call but the number is not going through! Reads that your mailbox is full, so now how do we get in touch with you?— Martin Wachira (@Martowachira) March 13, 2018


You sued @KideroEvans over Thika rd bumps and strips and won. Nairobians gave you Governor mandate. Why fail to implement the court orders that you sought yourself? Were you sincere in going to court?— Japhet Muthomi (@muthomimuthomi) March 13, 2018

Random Q: amid city flooding; How many meters of new drainage pipes have you installed since last rainy season? How many are planned in the next fiscal year?— Elijah M (@parzeus101) March 13, 2018

Personally I voted for you to complete the traffic in cbd according to your manifesto. Less tweet and more development will bring much honour and fulfilled promise.— SING (@Singi28) March 13, 2018


Mike Sonko
Nairobi County
