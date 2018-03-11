Don't celebrate yet, Uhuru Raila talks wasn't surrender to status quo- NASA warns

SUMMARY NASA coalition has said the talks between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta were only an icebreaker

The coalition said that the two did not meet as surrender to status quo but rather to pave way for dialogue

National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition has stated the reason behind the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and leader Raila Odinga. The two held a meeting at Harambee House on Friday 9 March where they discussed how to unite and heal Kenya following a divisive General Election in 2017. They also promised to work together to halt the country’s descent into the abyss.

The meeting has stirred the entire nation with leaders split between applauding the move and reading betrayal. A section of NASA leaders released a press statement on Saturday claiming to have been shut away from the meeting and its proceedings. ​

Others have congratulated the two leaders for putting down their differences and searching for a way forward for the country. Many read the meeting as a beginning of a collaboration between the Jubilee ruling party and opposition NASA.

NASA has however warned Kenyans against celebrating too early, stating that the meeting was only an icebreaker and not a surrender to the status quo. In a tweet on its handle, the coalition has said that after the meeting, pressing issues like electoral injustices can now be addressed.

“The handshake was an icebreaker to pave way for serious talks on electoral justice and other issues but not surrender to the status quo,” read one of the tweets.

Since the August 8, 2017, elections, and the October 26, 2017, repeat polls, President Uhuru has not met Raila Odinga. Both claimed to have emerged winners in the process with NASA crying electoral irregularities and illegalities from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

For months, the coalition has demanded that IEBC be disbanded and fresh elections held. The Harambee House meeting had left many wondering if Raila had abandoned the fight for electoral justices by agreeing to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he claims rigged the elections.

The handshake was an ice breaker to pave way for serious talks on electoral justice and other issues but not a surrender to the status quo. pic.twitter.com/CAMCCe8kq2— NASA Coalition (@CoalitionNASAKe) March 10, 2018

The loss of lives is a not a laughing matter, electoral theft is not a laughing matter and those issues will no be wished away or suddenly forgotten by the shaking of hands. See Also: Mutahi Ngunyi defends Raila for the first time in three years, here’s why March 10, 2018

