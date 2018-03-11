+ Post your Story

Kuanzia Leo matusi nimewacha katika jina la Yesu Kristo- Babu Owino remarks excites netizens
By Fay Ngina | Updated Mar 11, 2018 at 11:05 EAT
Babu Owino remarks excites netizens
SUMMARY
  • Babu Owino excited his followers on social media when he said that he will never use insults or abuse anyone
  • The MP has on several occasions used insults in his remarks both verbally and in written form

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino on Saturday 10 March excited his followers on social media when he said that he will never use insults or abuse anyone.

Babu Owino apologized to all the people he annoyed when he was ‘fighting for the oppressed’ and forgave all the ones who oppressed him as well.

“Kuanzia Leo matusi nimewacha katika jina la YESU Kristo Mkombozi wetu.We must serve the people of Kenya. All those who I annoyed when I was fighting for the oppressed to forgive me and I have forgiven those who oppressed me too,” Babu Owino posted on his Facebook page.

See Also: VIDEO: I have taken Moses Kuria home severally after he fell asleep in a club- Babu Owino

This comes weeks after the High court nullified his election following a petition filed by his opponent Francis Mureithi where Justice Joseph Sergon concluded that there were errors and irregularities during the election process. He was ordered to pay Sh5 million following his loss.

The MP has on several occasions used insults in his remarks both verbally and in written form. Last year, he was arrested after his remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyans on social media had differing opinions regarding Babu Owino’s remarks. This is what some of them had to say; 

See Also: Mutahi Ngunyi mocks Babu Owino's loss, Kenyans react



