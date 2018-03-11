+ Post your Story

Why Larry Madowo wants to delete his twitter account for good
By Fay Ngina | Updated Mar 11, 2018 at 10:33 EAT
NTV presenter Larry Madowo
  • NTV presenter Larry Madowo says he is on the verge of deleting his Twitter account for good
  • Larry said that his experience on Twitter has been the most degrading experience of his career as a journalist

NTV presenter Larry Madowo on Friday 9 March explained why he wants to delete his twitter account despite having 1.4 million followers.

"Why I’m on the verge of deleting my Twitter account and all its 1.4m followers for good. My latest for the @washingtonpost," he posted on his Twitter account. 

In an article in the Washington Post, Larry said that his experience on Twitter has been the most degrading experience of his career as a journalist.

“I am a relatively prominent journalist in Kenya with more than a million followers on Twitter. My experience on the platform has been the most degrading experience of my career. I am constantly considering deleting my account for good. If nothing changes soon, I will have no choice but to deactivate it and walk away from the vile, toxic mess it is for heavy users with strong opinions like me,” said Larry in his article.

Larry even lashed out at the Twitter Chief Executive Officer for ‘allowing’ his platform to be used as a ‘raging dumpster’

“Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey seems to have finally accepted that his platform has become a raging dumpster fire. But if Twitter looks like a corrosive, hate-filled deluge of filth in the West, it’s even worse in my part of the world,” he said.

The television presenter also said that has on many occasions, reported the multiple accounts of users who have threatened him but unfortunately, he did not get any response from Twitter.

“I’ve reported multiple accounts that directly threatened me or whose abuse crossed a line — yet there is almost always no response from Twitter — especially if the offending tweets are in local languages. In the most egregious instances, offenders just registered new accounts to continue their hateful campaigns after I blocked them,” Larry continued.

Here’s Larry Madowo’s full article; https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/global-opinions/wp/2018/03/09/if-you-think-twitter-is-a-mess-in-america-its-even-worse-for-the-rest-of-the-world/?utm_term=.056480196a04

