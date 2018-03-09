Kenyans online can’t believe Uhuru and Raila have met – Priceless reactions

SUMMARY Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga held a meeting at Harambee House They met to discuss the way forward, mainly ending animosity and uniting the country

The ice was finally broken after President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House on Friday.

They met to discuss a number of issues, mainly beginning the process of ending animosity and uniting the country. ​

This is the first time in a long time that the two leaders have met publicly to discuss issues after hopes of dialogue had begun to fade.





Briefing the media outside Harambee House after the meeting, the two leaders emphasized on the need for other leaders to support their cause to unite the country and also called on all Kenyans to help them move the country forward.

In what Raila referred to as ‘Call to self-reflection’, the former Premier asked leaders and all Kenyans to stop running away from challenges and scoop out the animosity that has held the country hostage since the August 8th elections.





President Uhuru stated that the future of the country should be dictated by the stability and well-being of the people. He also asked for support from leaders and all Kenyans.

“We have come together to find solutions that will bind Kenyans together, “said the President.

Since this was their first public meeting in a long time, Kenyans took to social media to react to this, most surprised that the two leaders have actually agreed to negotiate.

Here is a sample of the reactions from social media:

President Kenyatta lowers his ego and agrees to talk to President Raila Amolo Odinga at Harambee house. When BABA says you must hold dialogue with him you don't have another option.— Jimmy Wanjigi (@WanjigiJimmy) March 9, 2018

RAILA ODINGA avoids "President" and only calls President Kenyatta as "my brother" in new found unity brokered by the US government from behind the scenes #UhuruRailaTalks pic.twitter.com/9n0KXz3DI2— COFEK, Kenya (@ConsumersKenya) March 9, 2018

The problem with Kenyans is that they take politics serious. President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are probably in the same Whatsapp discussing about football and girls while their supporters are out here hating on each other! ????????— JN SHINE (@jn_shine) March 9, 2018

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga coming together to unite Kenyans is the best thing to happen to Kenya in a very long time. I've never been proud of our leaders like I am right now. What's happening at Harambee House is unbelievable.— safaree_samuels-ke. (@kaberiamark) March 9, 2018

What of the death sacrifices made by our comrades who died for change? I officially don't trust Raila, I rather trust @MigunaMiguna he is more predictable.— Mckoketch Moses (@Mckoketch1) March 9, 2018

I love that both Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga agrees that the country is more superior— Akwapi (@akwapijnr) March 9, 2018

Those who Insulted others on behalf of Raila should apologise. He has finally recognised the president of the Republic of Kenya— Wanjala Barasa (@mbwanjala) March 9, 2018

After the meeting between H. E Raila Odinga and President Kenyatta at Harambee House, H. E Kalonzo and DP Ruto will meet at Nyayo House tomorrow if it doesn't rain. Thanks US for the forthcoming state visit.

????— ????? Omukangala???????? (@amwesther) March 9, 2018

i still believe @RailaOdinga has the country's best interests at heart even after meeting President Kenyatta at Harambee House— Nebert (@nebert76) March 9, 2018

Good move by President Kenyatta— Mosime BW???????? (@ElijahMosime) March 9, 2018

