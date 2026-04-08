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Of dramatic arrests, weak cases, delays and quiet withdrawals: The making of revolving petrol saga

By David Odongo | Apr. 8, 2026
EPRA boss Daniel Kiptoo, KPC MD Joe Sang and Energy PS Liban Mohamed who who were arrested over the alleged importation of substandard fuel. [File, Standard]

It has become a familiar ritual: The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stage late-night arrests, parade suspects before cameras and promise swift justice.

The dramatic apprehension of Joe Sang at the Karen Blixen coffee garden, alongside the high-profile detentions of Daniel Kiptoo and Mohamed Liban, were textbook examples of flashy, front-page spectacles designed to convince a tired public that accountability is finally coming.

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