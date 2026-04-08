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SIM swap scammers' turn sleepy village into criminals haven

By Kiprono Kurgat | Apr. 8, 2026

In the heart of Cheptuiyet in Sigowet Sub-County along the dusty and dilapidated Mindililwet-Cheptuiyet-Sondu road lies Lelagoi village, a Kipsigis for "place of white stones". 

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