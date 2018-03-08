Kenyans ‘destroy’ IEBC online after PAC reveals they overpaid lawyers

SUMMARY The PAC wants IEBC to explain why they overpaid lawyers involved in petitions since 2013 They also want IEBC to explain why the price of BVR system maintenance and support was increased

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to explain what it paid lawyers involved in election petitions Sh2.1 billion instead of Sh1 billion since 2013.

The committee also wants the IEBC to clarify on why the cost of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system maintenance and support was increased by Sh616.6 million. ​

The committee led by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi will also question IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba over audit queries.





“The commission as at June 30, 2013, had outstanding pending bills relating to legal fees totalling Sh1, 054, 889, 115," he said. "However, a sample test of 68 advocates that IEBC instructed to represent them reveals that they have been paid Sh2,145,632,115 as part of the pending bills since June 30, 2013,” read a report from Auditor General Edward Ouko and seen on The Standard.

Because of the controversies that surrounded IEBC last year, Kenyans took to social media to criticize the commission, most bringing up issues that don’t even related to the report produced by the Auditor General.

Here is a sample of responses on social media bashing the IEBC:

"People are strongly complaining about a BRAIN SURGERY administered on a WRONG PATIENT.

They forget easily that just a few months ago, the IEBC declared a WRONG PERSON the PRESIDENT"

????????????— Muthui Wakanda (@MuthuiMkenya) March 7, 2018

KENYA:



Brain surgery done on a wrong patient.



COURT orders for vote recount, instead of announcing the winner in the recount, it nullifies the win.



IEBC announces wrong candidate as the winner.



The govnt thinks of introducing GOLF in schools instead of desks and books.. See Also: Mixed reactions from Kenyans after NASA releases figures from 'IEBC servers' March 4, 2018

Whenever I see IEBC trending I'm tempted to start thinking that they've finally opened their servers for NASA IT specialists 'to do their thing in there'.— Geoff Topher Ogutu (@GeoffTopher) March 7, 2018

#IEBC I wonder why the IEBC officials are still in office when more than half of the country did not vote because we could not trust the officials to deliver a credible election.If WANANCHI/WENYENCHI dont want you then who are you working for!!??— MARK MAKAU MUTINDA (@MARKMAKAUMUTIND) March 8, 2018

Then there is this guy who's calling the IEBC to come and help him set bounderies between him and his wife...anasema wamezoeana sana.— Malonze Ambani (@MalonzeAmbani) March 8, 2018

People are strongly complaining about a brain surgery administered on a wrong patient. They forget easily that just a few months ago, the IEBC declared a wrong person the "winner" #womensday— ~starboy~ (@lhentix) March 8, 2018

Honestly we need to wheep some people. Tano tena, Nasa hao is no solution we need accountability, afaya house, internal secury with fraud account even IEBC paying lawyers exess money now @kenyandiaspora to pay extra for pasport renewal. Where is this money going to?— basil (@baaciiil) March 8, 2018

