Inspiration
OPINION: 25-30 is the hardest age to fall between today
By Geofry Chemisto | Updated Mar 02, 2018 at 11:45 EAT
Life is to be lived
SUMMARY
  • Life is a gift and that hope is man's only straw to cling on
  • To live life is not to satisfy the societal expectations
  • The hardest part of life must be handling the ages between 25 and 30

The reality of my last semester in school is now getting clearer and clearer. I would wonder why guys were getting intentional and serious with very little of games. Three years down the line, I have lost count of the engagements and wedding invites that came my way only that I must have forgotten of the dates, somehow, since I never showed up in any of them.

Onto the second kid now... Some at their first. Me? Hanging in the balance. Well, I wouldn't say I don't regret anything, I do regret not bagging any from the amazing pool of ladies that hang around us... My mind drifts to think of the beautiful Mary, the serious Annie, the funny Jane, the saved Jebet, the academic Wangechi, the dancing June, the pretty yet brainy Atieno and the witty Felly.

Should say, we would be somewhere on that ladder of life now after enduring the choosing from a parade of kikoi covered ladies and, failing twice or thrice considering I am very bad at getting the size and heights right. What’s more?

The hardest part of life must be handling the ages between 25 and 30. Guys around landed hefty chequered jobs, amazing partners, adorable kids, building beautiful houses and some driving classy vehicles.

This is that point of life where if one doesn't cling on to the process, disillusionment and hopelessly can easily take charge of thy life rendering thee a prisoner of alcohol and drugs in the path to finding solace. Such are the times that motivational posts overflow on timelines and verse pop up every minute. Regardless, life is to be lived.

And to live life is not to satisfy the societal expectations and again, time and chance happen to us all. If someone's else's bulb is lit now, I do not mean yours ain't of the expected voltage. It does not mean any of us is lesser than the other.

What it means is that life is a gift and that hope is man's only straw to cling on at all time. Don't tire working towards living your dreams, never give up. My tunnel may be longer and your shorter, but, light thrives at both ends.

