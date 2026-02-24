×
Mbita Police Station OCS killed in road accident

By James Omoro | Feb. 24, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The late Mbita Police Station OCS Morris Kyalo. [James Omoro, Standard]

Mbita Police Station OCS Morris Kyalo died in a road accident near Nyakayiemba Primary School along the Homa Bay–Mbita road on Sunday night.

The OCS, who was off duty, was driving back to Mbita town from Homa Bay when his vehicle hit a culvert.

Residents who witnessed the accident informed police at Ogongo Police Station.

The police officers rushed the OCS to Ogongo Hospital but he succumbed to injuries on arrival.

Mbita Deputy County Commissioner Peter Mutiso said preliminary investigations revealed that Kyalo’s car veered off the road during the accident.

“The OCS was off duty and was supposed to report back to work this week. There must have been a problem that caused the accident,” Mutiso said.

He revealed that police officers had been assigned to investigate Kyalo’s death.

“We have visited the scene, and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident,” the police boss said.

Mutiso described Kyalo as a diligent officer who was ready to serve the public at any time.

He said the OCS never made any excuses to stay away from work.

"The OCS used to call me when he lacked fuel for serving the people. He was very responsive even during difficult times, and his commitment to serve the people remains indelible,” Mutiso said.

Kyalo’s body was removed to the Med 25 mortuary in Kirindo for post mortem.

.

.

