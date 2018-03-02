+ Post your Story

Outrage on social media after KNH surgeon opens wrong patient's skull
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 02, 2018 at 10:04 EAT
KNH CEO Lily Koros [PHOTO: Courtesy - Nation]
SUMMARY
  • KNH is in the spotlight once again after performing a brain surgery on the wrong patient
  • A mix-up of tags saw the neurosurgeon open up the head of a patient who was in for a head injury
  • The surgery was supposed to be done on another patient who has a blood clot in his brain

Kenya’s largest referral hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), is making the headlines again for all the wrong reasons, this time with a brain surgery performed on the wrong patient. The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer CEO Lily Koros on Thursday evening said the hospital had suspended the four medics who were at work on the fateful night including the neurosurgeon, the ward nurse, theatre receiving nurse, and the anesthetist.


See Also: Relief for Kenyans as local hospital carries out first brain surgery

The case happened when two patients were wheeled into the hospital on Sunday, both unconscious. Reports indicate that one was in need of nursing and medication to heal a trauma swelling in his head while the second had a blood clot in his brain.

Following a mix-up in tagging, the doctors operated on the patient with the head injury, only to discover hours into the surgery that the patient they were working on had no clot in his brain.

According to a statement by the hospital, the patient who was mistakenly operated on is in a stable condition.

See Also: Kenyatta National Hospital CEO angers Kenyans after responding to rape allegations

“The hospital deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question. We are happy to inform the public that the patient is in recovery and progressing well,” read part of the statement.

KNH has been in the spotlight before with another case being that of the rape accusations. On January 19, a Facebook post detailing allegations of abuse at hospital caught the attention of Kenyans.

It was said that women who had just delivered were forced to walk in groups when going to check on their newborns on a different floor to avoid being raped by the hospital morticians.

See Also: New mothers reveal the horrors of giving birth at Kenyatta National Hospital

Following the post, other individuals came up, sharing their horrifying experiences at the hands of the said morticians. Although investigations kicked off, it has not been made clear if or not the accusations were true.

Some comments from the rape accusations

New mothers reveal the horrors of giving birth at KNH

Kenyans on social media have however condemned this recent incident, blaming the hospital for being reckless and calling for the dismemberment of the management.

Here are their views;

 

How do you conduct brain surgery on the wrong patient? Kenyatta National Hospital has outdone themselves. Horrfying!!!!— Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 1, 2018

Dear Hon. Sicily Kariuki, Minister for Health .... Kindly dissolve the Board Of Directors & the top Management Of Kenyatta National Hospital, the biggest Hospital in Eastern Africa... The many mishaps is symptomatic of deep Systemic Rot. KNH needs Fresh Start, not Reforms.— Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 1, 2018

If you're pot bellied and you visit Kenyatta National Hospital, you might be rushed to the maternity ward!— Ahmed Mohamed (@Asmali77) March 1, 2018

Lily Koros CEO of Kenyatta National Hospital should have resigned by now, If indeed she has a heart. KNH has been ran down. It is now the most dangerous hospital in Kenya to visit.— Lord Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 2, 2018

Theft of babies.

Rape Allegations.

And now a brain surgery on the wrong patient.

Kenyatta National Hospital is becoming synonymous with scandal.

But the CEO and Board continue to draw Fat salaries.

Shameful. Resign. Take responsibility.— Ahmed Mohamed (@Asmali77) March 1, 2018

Oh my God! Brain surgery on the wrong patient? I hope the person recovers well. But what is really happening at Kenyatta National Hospital? Rape cases, theft of newborns, etc.

What is the worst that must happen at KNH for there to be a change of management? Really what?— Wambui (@Waambui) March 1, 2018

So, a surgeon at Kenyatta National Hospital conducted a brain surgery on a wrong person? How on earth do u start operating on a wrong patient? Or was it a mortuary attendant again? Something must be done asap. The board of KNH should be dissolved, doctors taken for retraining! ????— juma (@jumaf3) March 2, 2018

Kenyatta national hospital is now operating like these small time mechanics...you take UA car for a minor repair only for the mechanic to tell u " "defilibrator" haifanyi...— Jimmy Lorot (@Jamie_LL) March 2, 2018

Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros ought to leave her position, who has has become untenable after recent strings of blunders. Someone else needs to steer the facility with immediate effect.— Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) March 1, 2018


