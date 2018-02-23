+ Post your Story

Politics
Interesting things Kenyans said after Governor Wambora lost his seat
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 23, 2018 at 08:15 EAT
Embu Governor Martin Wambora lost his seat
SUMMARY
  • Embu Governor Martin Wambora yesterday lost his seat after High Court cited irregularities in the past elections
  • Former senator Lenny Kivuti had filed the petition claiming the election was marred by irregularities and malpractices
  • This is not the first time the Governor is facing impeachment

The High Court on Thursday, February 22 nullified the election of Embu Governor Martin Wambora. 

The High Court had ordered the scrutiny and recount of votes in select polling stations in the Embu governor’s election last year.

Governor Martin Wambora had been declared the winner with 97,760 votes. Former senator Lenny Kivuti, who was second with 96,775 votes, filed a petition challenging Mr. Wambora’s win, claiming the election was marred by irregularities and malpractices.

Justice William Musyoka yesterday granted Mr. Kivuti’s prayer for scrutiny and recount of votes in select polling stations where there were alleged to be electoral malpractices and discrepancies to verify who the actual winner was.

“There is no doubt that the errors affected the final outcome of the election. I have come to the conclusion that there were irregularities and errors during the counting and tallying of votes. The results cannot be said to be credible, verifiable and reflecting the will of the people of Embu,” Justice William Musyoka ruled.


Mr. Wambora, through Lawyer Ahmednassir, has vowed to appeal High Court’s order quashing his win.

This is not the first time the Governor is facing impeachment.

Kenyans on social media had varying responses to the Courts judgment;

Embu Governor Martin Wambora election has been nullified, Homabay Gonernor Cyprian Awiti election was nullified, are the courts trying to balance some equation here so that they can be seen not to be against NASA or Jubilee— The General (@OtienoMfalme) February 22, 2018

Embu Governor Martin Wambora has failed to defend his seat not because he didn't win fairly but because he had a weak defense team. @ahmednasirlaw failed Martin Wambora the same way he failed IEBC. He's now throwing tantrums on Twitter @Asamoh_— Bobby (@Bob_Odhiambo) February 22, 2018

So @ahmednasirlaw was Embu governor Martin Wambora's lawyer, now its crystal clear why Wambora lost the case and his seat.. he went for a FAKE lawyer, I wish he considers Otiende Amolo or James Orengo in his appeal..— La Revolt (@PhilRevolt) February 22, 2018

I have been following the proceedings of Embu Governor Martin Wambora's poorly done response through his counsel @ahmednasirlaw and I was certain it would boomerang on him.— Wakili Ochieng (@ItsOchieng) February 22, 2018

"Embu Governor Martin Wambora" has 9 lives, trust me he will be re-elected but before 2022 MCAs will impeach him again but still survives in the Senate.— stanley karanja (@stan_karanja) February 22, 2018

Embu Governor Martin Wambora walai ni kama wale watu wanaeka bet
Alafu team hijawahi chapwa inachapwa hiyo siku
Wasee wa bladder????— Ian Spices ©™???????? (@ian_spices) February 23, 2018

Embu Governor Martin Wambora will win again and again if Embu people go back to ballots! This guy is a performer. Period.— ThisIsEdùårdø™ (@EdwardGiggsy) February 22, 2018

Lenny shouldn't celebrate. Wabora is such a miraculous creature.— Jared Otieno Owano (@JaredOwano) February 22, 2018


Governor Martin Wambora
Embu County
Seat
Petition
