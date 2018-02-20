+ Post your Story

Miguna explains why he criticized Raila in his book
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 20, 2018 at 09:23 EAT
Miguna Miguna and Raila Odinga (inset)
  • Miguna Miguna has explained why he criticized Raila Odinga in his book 'peeling back the mask'
  • In his book, Miguna accused Raila of maize scandal to his sexual exploits with married women

Self-proclaimed National Super Resistance (NRM) General Miguna Miguna has responded to why he criticized National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga in his book ‘peeling back the mask’.

In a post by a Twitter user identified as Mohamed Ali, Miguna had criticized Raila of Maize scandal and his sexual exploits with married women.

"Miguna Miguna here is your book sir "Peeling back the mask" you criticized Raila Odinga from maize scandal to even his sexual exploits with married women. What turned you deaf Mr. "General"? Asked Mohamed.

See Also: Name calling taken a notch higher as Mutahi Ngunyi and Miguna Miguna engage in heated exchange

@MigunaMiguna here is your book sir "Peeling back the mask" you criticised @RailaOdinga from maize scandal to even his sexual exploits with married women.

What turned you deaf Mr "General"#MigunaMiguna the ???? WATERMELON pic.twitter.com/nSkQ2IH6SP— Mohamed Ali (@samanmohamed395) February 19, 2018


In response, Miguna admitted that he indeed criticized Raila but also did the same to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, former Presidents Mwai Kibaki, Daniel Arap Moi and Jomo Kenyatta.

See Also: Twitter wars: Boniface Mwangi takes on Miguna Miguna, Kenyans react

Miguna then went ahead and asked Mohamed to read the entire book and not ‘commit suicide over one paragraph’

“Yes, I did. The truth stands, just like my criticisms of @UKenyatta, @WilliamsRuto, Mwai Kibaki, Daniel Arap Moi, Jomo Kenyatta, etc. The book is 610 pages. Read the entire book; don't commit suicide over one paragraph. @UKenyatta stole @RailaOdinga's victory. That's what changed,” Miguna responded.

Yes, I did. The truth stands, just like my criticisms of @UKenyatta, @WilliamsRuto, Mwai Kibaki, Daniel arap Moiu Jomo Kenyatta, etc. The book is 610 pages. Read the entire book; don't commit suicide over one paragraph. @UKenyatta stole @RailaOdinga's victory. That's what changed https://t.co/dUubbkqstV

See Also: Allegations made were very unfortunate and detrimental - Raila defends Norman Magaya and David Ndii
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 19, 2018

Recently, Miguna accused David Ndii of opposing the swearing-in fete of Raila and threatening to walk out if it was conducted.

“Ndii opposed the swearing-in and threatened to lead a walkout from Nasa of Kalonzo (Musyoka) et al. Ndii shouted at me and made the threats in person in my house,” wrote Miguna.

He later went ahead and accused NASA CEO Norman Magaya of taking a KS. 30 million to withdraw a petition against Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko.

“Norman Magaya is actively working for Jubilee. He took Kshs. 30m to withdraw the petition against Sonko in retaliation for his failed nomination to IELA,” he continued.

However, Raila dismissed the claims and assured supporters that they have full confidence in Dr. Ndii and Mr. Magaya who have dedicated time and resources working for its cause.

?“My attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media, attributed to Miguna Miguna, claiming that two of Nasa Secretariat staff ... are working for Jubilee Party. We wish to make it clear that as a coalition, we have full confidence in Ndii and Magaya, who have dedicated time and resources working for NASA’s cause,” Raila said.

