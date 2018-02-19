+ Post your Story

Miguna Miguna set to announce his return date from Canada
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 19, 2018 at 10:43 EAT
Self-proclaimed NRM General Miguna
Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna on Sunday 18 February revealed that his return date to Kenya will be announced soon.

Miguna posted on his social media pages accompanied by a photo of himself in a 5-star General’s uniform.

“I have put on my 5-Star #NRMKe General's uniform. My return date will be announced soon. It's going to be the mother of all liberation wars,” Miguna posted on his social media pages.

Miguna is set to return to the country after High Court Justice Luka Kimaru ruled that his deportation to Canada by the government was illegal.

He also ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender his revoked passport to the court within seven days.

However, the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government in a statement responded saying that Miguna’s deportation was procedural and done lawfully.

“In as much the government respects the court’s decision; the Government still hold its earlier stated view that the deportation Mr. Miguna Miguna was procedural and done in accordance with the law,” read part of the statement released by Eng Karanja Kibicho, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

