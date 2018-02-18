Stop holding Kenyans at ransom, NASA MP tells Raila

SUMMARY Matungulu MP Stephen Mule has asked NASA to accept dialogue and work on way forward towards the country's interest

Mule also asked the government to quit working on double standards and honour the law

Member of Parliament for Matungulu Constituency, Machakos County Stephen Mule has appealed to National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga to sit down and talk with President Uhuru Kenyatta for a better Kenya.

The Matungulu legislator was speaking during the launch of a new dining hall for Matungulu Girls Secondary School where he said that by failing to hold dialogue, NASA is holding Kenyans at ransom. ​

The Wiper-elected MP then urged NASA to focus on their mandate of over-sighting the government as time is quickly passing by. “Sideshows will not help us. The foot soldiers in parliament cannot continue walking out when they’re supposed to oversight who is in power. I believe God is on this country’s side. If this country did not burn on 30th January, it will never burn,” he said.

Mr. Mule then went ahead to urge the ruling Jubilee Party to respect the law by honoring the courts that upheld their win. He said that by deporting National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-named General, the government displayed double working standards.

The MP further urged both parties to join in forming a suitable solution to save the nation from political crisis. “Raila and Uhuru should bring what they both have on the table together to move this country forward,” he insisted.

