+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
You are not persons of interest for now, Police tell NASA leaders
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 06, 2018 at 13:19 EAT
you-are-not-persons-of-interest-for-now-police-tell-nasa-leaders
Jimmiy Wanjigi and Raila Odinga
SUMMARY
  • Police say they have no interest in arresting the 12 opposition leaders who filed an application at Milimani law court
  • The 12 said they were afraid the police would arrest them like they did to their counterparts TJ Kanjwang and Miguna Miguna
  • High Court had adviced the 12 to present themselves in court on Thursday

National Police Service Kenya has said it has claimed that does not have any interest in the twelve (12) National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders asked earlier to present themselves before the Director of Public Prosecution following an order by the High Court.

The twelve among them Babu Owino , Gladys Wanga , Oduor Ong'wen, Hassan Joho, James Orengo, George Aladwa, Simba Arati, George Khaniri, Jimmy Wanjingi, Norman Magaya, Cleophas Malala, and David Ndii had filed an urgent application at the Milimani law court saying they were afraid of being arrested like their counterparts lawyer Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang and self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general Miguna Miguna.

Justice Luka Kimaru released each of the twelve on Sh100, 000 anticipatory bails with an order to appear on Thursday at 11 am.

See Also: Miguna Miguna speaks for the first time since his deportation - says he never renounced Kenyan citizenship


Both Kajwang’ and Miguna were at the centre of events at Uhuru Park that culminated in the “swearing-in” of Mr. Raila Odinga as the "people’s president".

See Also: Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

Through their lawyer Nelson Havi, the leaders told the court that they are ready and willing to submit themselves to a just and fair legal system saying the sole intention of the police is to capture, torture, harm, mistreat, intimidate, and harass them.

According to them, the police have demonstrated malicious intent and a clear disregard for the rule of law by abusing due process and the criminal justice system in a pattern of an orthodox and unlawful means of arresting the two lawyers.

The National Police service has however countered the leaders’ claims saying they have no interest whatsoever in arresting them. In a Twitter post, the police said there is no need for the 12 to present themselves on Thursday.

See Also: DEPORTED OR EXILED? Priceless reactions from Kenyans after Miguna's sudden 'deportation'

The National Police Service wishes to state that neither Hassan Joho, Jimmy Wanjigi, David Ndii nor the 9 others who have sought anticipatory bail are being sought as of now in connection with commision of any crimes.— National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) February 6, 2018

Those individuals should therefore not bother turning up at the DCI offices. They are not persons of interest to the Police as of now.— National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) February 6, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



NASA
Miguna Miguna
Arrest
Leaders
DCI
DPP
High Court
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
moses-kuria-s-sarcastic-comment-about-miguna-s-asthma-attack-ignites-twitter-war

News

Moses Kuria’s sarcastic comment about Miguna’s Asthma attack ignites Twitter war

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 06 Feb 2018 01:19pm

why-miguna-declined-to-take-plea-at-kajiado-court

News

Why Miguna declined to take plea at Kajiado Court

By Fay Ngina | Tue 06 Feb 2018 01:13pm

photos-miguna-miguna-finally-arraigned-in-kajiado-court

News

PHOTOS: Miguna Miguna finally arraigned in Kajiado Court

By Fay Ngina | Tue 06 Feb 2018 01:11pm

More From This Author
you-are-not-persons-of-interest-for-now-police-tell-nasa-leaders

News

You are not persons of interest for now, Police tell NASA leaders

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 06 Feb 2018 01:19pm

supporters-cry-foul-after-miguna-is-arraigned-in-kajiado-court

News

Supporters cry foul after Miguna is arraigned in Kajiado court

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 06 Feb 2018 12:38pm

david-ndii-trolled-for-insulting-president-uhuru

News

David Ndii trolled for insulting President Uhuru

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 05 Feb 2018 03:07pm

Popular Stories
ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

Politics

Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 07:49am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported

News

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki