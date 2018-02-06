You are not persons of interest for now, Police tell NASA leaders

SUMMARY Police say they have no interest in arresting the 12 opposition leaders who filed an application at Milimani law court

The 12 said they were afraid the police would arrest them like they did to their counterparts TJ Kanjwang and Miguna Miguna

High Court had adviced the 12 to present themselves in court on Thursday

National Police Service Kenya has said it has claimed that does not have any interest in the twelve (12) National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders asked earlier to present themselves before the Director of Public Prosecution following an order by the High Court.

The twelve among them Babu Owino , Gladys Wanga , Oduor Ong'wen, Hassan Joho, James Orengo, George Aladwa, Simba Arati, George Khaniri, Jimmy Wanjingi, Norman Magaya, Cleophas Malala, and David Ndii had filed an urgent application at the Milimani law court saying they were afraid of being arrested like their counterparts lawyer Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang and self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general Miguna Miguna. ​

Justice Luka Kimaru released each of the twelve on Sh100, 000 anticipatory bails with an order to appear on Thursday at 11 am.





Both Kajwang’ and Miguna were at the centre of events at Uhuru Park that culminated in the “swearing-in” of Mr. Raila Odinga as the "people’s president".



Through their lawyer Nelson Havi, the leaders told the court that they are ready and willing to submit themselves to a just and fair legal system saying the sole intention of the police is to capture, torture, harm, mistreat, intimidate, and harass them.

According to them, the police have demonstrated malicious intent and a clear disregard for the rule of law by abusing due process and the criminal justice system in a pattern of an orthodox and unlawful means of arresting the two lawyers.

The National Police service has however countered the leaders’ claims saying they have no interest whatsoever in arresting them. In a Twitter post, the police said there is no need for the 12 to present themselves on Thursday.

The National Police Service wishes to state that neither Hassan Joho, Jimmy Wanjigi, David Ndii nor the 9 others who have sought anticipatory bail are being sought as of now in connection with commision of any crimes.— National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) February 6, 2018

Those individuals should therefore not bother turning up at the DCI offices. They are not persons of interest to the Police as of now.— National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) February 6, 2018

