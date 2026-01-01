Kenyans welcome New Year in style despite tough economic times

Revellers usher in the New Year at the Carnivore Simba Salon, Nairobi, on January 1, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

It was pomp and colour as Kenyans marked the New Year celebrations in spectacular fashion, highlighted by fireworks, music, and bonfires.

Although the mood was dampened by arrests by police officers in some places, it remained ecstatic in several urban centres and villages.

As the clock ticked towards midnight, thousands of Nairobi city dwellers poured into churches while others streamed into entertainment joints, each group welcoming the dawn of a new chapter in a blaze of colour, sound, and soul-searching.

From the leafy suburbs to the slums, churches were packed to the brim as congregants, many dressed in celebratory outfits, gathered for crossover services that stretched deep into the night.

Some, in spectacular fashion, poured into the city streets, turning the capital into a lively sea of colour, music, and celebration.

As the evening progressed, the Nairobi CBD steadily filled with revellers eager to be part of the countdown.

Sanctuaries echoed with vibrant praise and worship, punctuated by ululations, rhythmic clapping, and spirited dances.

Outside the sanctuaries, Nairobi’s entertainment joints pulsed with energy as revellers chose a more secular route to welcome the New Year.

Old Mutual Towers in Upper Hill emerged as one of the major gathering points, drawing youths, parents, and children who took centre stage with energetic dances and nonstop music.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as people laughed, recorded videos, and joined dance circles while waiting for midnight.

When the clock finally struck twelve, Nairobi erupted. Screams of joy echoed across the city as fireworks lit up the night sky in breathtaking displays of colour. Jegodias band entertains revellers at Chill Haven joint in Kakamega during New Year celebrations, on January 1, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

“It was beautiful and emotional at the same time. You don’t know the person next to you, but at that moment, you are dancing together, hugging, and wishing each other a Happy New Year. It felt special,” said Brian Mwangi, a university student who joined the CBD celebrations.

Residents and lovers of Luo music gathered for a live performance by popular seasonal artist Emma Jalamo at a local club.

The crowd poured onto the dance floor, singing along and dancing enthusiastically as the music filled the night air.

“This is how we wanted to enter the New Year,” said Kevin Ochieng, a fan who danced late into the night.

“The music helps you forget the struggles of last year and gives you energy to start again,” he added.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Kisumu, where several residents thronged the streets to light fireworks amid cheers and dance.

At the Lake Basin Mall, droves of Ohangla fans attended a concert hosted by Prince Indah, while others jammed various entertainment joints.

A chorus of whistles and cheers reverberated through the atmosphere as residents celebrated the New Year. Tourists during the New Year celebrations at Travellers Beach Hotel in Mombasa, on January 1, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Music blasted from different directions, and for a brief moment, the city seemed united in joy and optimism. Phones were raised high, capturing fireworks and smiling faces, while cheers rose with every new explosion in the sky.

For hours, locations such as Mamba, Central Square, and Kondele were in high spirits, with residents engaging in various ways of celebration to usher in the New Year.

In Manyatta Slums, residents converged at the Kona Mbuta area for a community-led prayer session organised by the Great Commission Center Church to welcome the New Year.

Parents described the celebration as a memorable family experience. Jane Otieno, who attended with her children, said the night was worth it.

In Nakuru, epic fireworks filled the skies from Sarova Woodlands, Midlands Hotel, Oleken, among other locations, attracting large crowds of celebrants.

Sarova Woodlands Manager Duncan Mwangi noted that hotels in Nakuru were filled to the brim despite economic challenges.

He insisted that even though Kenya faced challenges, citizens still take time to celebrate, enjoy, and build relationships for a better nation.

“Nakuru, among other counties, is a wonderful tourist destination for both local and international tourists. Let us tap into the potential we have as a country,” he said.

In Taita Taveta, however, dozens of bar operators and patrons were arrested for allegedly breaking liquor licensing court rules as residents ushered in the New Year with pomp and dance.

Police on night patrol kept vigil as residents welcomed the New Year in their houses, social events, and places of worship, praising God for keeping them alive.

“There were no disturbing cases reported in Voi town and its environs. Security was intensified in all areas, and the region was peaceful,” confirmed Voi Sub-County Police Commander Fredrick Kinaibei.

He said officers patrolled and mounted roadblocks along the busy Nairobi–Mombasa highway, among other areas, to ensure the region remained peaceful.

However, in Taita Sub-County, bar operators and patrons who flouted liquor licensing rules were not spared.

Police raided various entertainment joints in Mgange and Mwanda trading centres and arrested scores of operators and customers for allegedly operating beyond the stipulated time.

There were, however, claims that police beat up people and demanded hefty bribes from bar operators and suspects to buy their freedom, allegations that senior police officers had yet to confirm by the time of going to press.

Taita Sub-County Police Commander Kibwana Mwatosha was not available for comment.

One bar operator, Beatrice Okumu Chepkon, revealed that three of her workers were among those arrested during a police swoop in Mwanda location.

She said residents were ushering in the New Year in style and at different venues but questioned why police targeted entertainment joints despite the area being calm.

“We have valid government licences to operate our premises, but police frequently raid and harass us on flimsy grounds, demanding bribes as ‘protection fees.’

It is difficult to operate an entertainment joint here,” the businesswoman cried out.

Senior police officers interviewed said the county remained calm throughout the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“The county started the Christmas festive season well and ended the year peacefully,” stated a police officer.

In Migori County, a number of faithful converged in different churches to welcome the New Year.

Sounds of musical instruments and worshippers singing filled the air, breaking the silence of the night.

This happened even as some residents thronged entertainment joints to celebrate the New Year.

At exactly midnight, fireworks were set off as residents cheered while ushering in the New Year.

Some residents termed 2025 a difficult year and hoped that 2026 would bring the change they desired.

“2025 has been a year of struggle. We hope 2026 will be kind to us,” said Valentine Akinyi, a resident of Migori town.

There were fewer activities in Migori town as most traders opted to close shop and celebrate the New Year.

Traders selling balloons filled the streets as parents took their children out for celebrations.

In Busia County, the New Year’s entry was marked by mixed scenes as groups of youths lit tyres and baluti (locally made fire torches) along sections of the Busia–Kisumu road, chanting and screaming as they welcomed 2026.

The incidents caused temporary traffic disruptions, with residents expressing concern over safety and possible damage to property.

“We were happy to welcome the New Year, but lighting tyres is dangerous. It puts lives at risk,” said Paul Ochieng, a trailer driver heading to Uganda.

Ochieng, a trader in Busia town who closed his shop earlier than usual to celebrate with his family, said he was optimistic about 2026, as he had better plans for the year ahead.

Reports by Mary Imenza, Clinton Ambujo, Juliet Omelo, Okumu Modachi, Anne Atieno, David Chege, Renson Mnyamwezi and Purity Mwangi