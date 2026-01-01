Ruto promises hustlers better times in 2026, declares war on drug abuse

President William Ruto during the Pamoja Concert at Eldoret Sports Club on December 31, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has re-embraced the hustler narrative as the country welcomes the New Year. Ruto ascended to power on the promise of uplifting hustlers through Kenya Kwanza administration policies.

In his New Year message delivered at the Eldoret State Lodge on December 31, 2025, Ruto said hustlers had moved from slums to decent houses under the affordable housing programme. He promised more benefits for hustlers in 2026 through subsidised agriculture and increased job opportunities in the housing and roads infrastructure sectors.

The President joined hundreds of Kenyans who ushered in the New Year at the Pamoja Concert held at Eldoret Sports Club.

“The story of 2025 is not merely about numbers and statistics; it is about the hustlers, the mama mbogas, the boda boda riders, the farmers, and the entrepreneurs whose toil and patience began to yield tangible results in 2025,” Ruto said in his speech.

“Kenyans like Mama Jerusha Muthoni, whose dream of owning a decent home finally came true. Her family lived in a single crowded house. In 2025, that chapter of uncertainty came to an end. She moved into a modern house with electricity, proper toilets, and space to study became a reality,” he added.

Ruto said many hustlers are now accessing healthcare under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“The year 2026 will be a watershed moment in the story of our republic; a turning point in our march from promise to prosperity — a year that future generations will look back on and say that is when Kenya changed its course,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto declared drugs and substance abuse a national crisis, saying the brewing and sale of illicit alcohol would be fought as organised crime. The Head of State said a major crackdown on illicit drugs and substances would be intensified in 2026.

President Ruto noted that more than five million Kenyans are addicted to drugs, mainly alcohol.

“One in every six Kenyans is currently abusing one drug or another. This is a national emergency. Among Kenyans aged 25–35, one in every five is affected,” he said.

He added that energetic young people were being drawn into dependency by drugs.

“This crisis demands decisive national action. It will be treated as a national security emergency and recognised as organised crime,” he said. “Border security will be strengthened to monitor movements.”

“Any government officer who is complicit in this menace will be dismissed and prosecuted,” he added.

Ruto reiterated that his dream of taking Kenya into the league of Asian tigers, including Singapore, will kick off in 2026. He said this would be achieved through investments in infrastructure and human capital.

“Let’s be clear about our goals. We want to cut the number of Kenyans living below the poverty line by half. We will do this without overburdening Kenyans through taxation,” he said.

His speech was full of promises, including the completion of 6,000 kilometres of roads, expansion of the Rironi–Mau Summit highway, airport expansion, and the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Kisumu and Eldoret, eventually reaching the Kenya–Uganda border.

The President said Talanta Stadium would be completed in 2026 in readiness for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), adding that the Bomas International Convention Centre would also be ready for use.

“We will have a modern, world-class airport to anchor Kenya as an aviation capital in the region. Changing a country does not require a miracle, but a bold vision and leaders who match that vision,” he said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the country reached new heights in 2025. Prof Kindiki affirmed that the Singapore dream would place Kenya in a new league across various sectors.

“The fertiliser subsidy enabled the country to feed itself, and SHA is attracting more Kenyans. We are going to make the system better in 2026,” he said.

“We have now secured funding to improve our transport network. Our country’s foundational framework is in place,” he added.

The DP lauded the broad-based government, saying it had hastened the implementation of government programmes.

“We have been a bitterly divided nation, but as we end the year, we have closed ranks, and political opponents are enjoying broader political spaces. This is helping us uplift projects,” he said.