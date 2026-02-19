Kenyan esports star Kappa lands a professional deal in Morocco

Audio By Vocalize

Reigning national champion in the EAFC category Harry Kappa in action. [Esports Kenya Federation]

Reigning national champion in the EAFC category Harry Kappa has secured a historic professional move to Morocco's eBotola League side, Renaissance Club Athletic Zemamra.

The move marks a major milestone not only in his career but also in the history of Kenyan esports as he becomes the first ever Kenyan player to secure a professional esports contract abroad.

He is set to depart for Casablanca on February 20, 2026 in time for the league, which run from February 26 to April 25.

The eBotola League is currently the only fully professional esports league in Africa and is expected to feature leading African stars, including top seed Youssef “xcharifx” Charif of Morocco, Senegal’s Mamadou “Dexx” Thiam, and defending champion Aymane “Fakhr” Ouardi.

The top two players in the league earn direct qualification to the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for July 2026, placing Kappa within reach of the biggest global stage in esports.

The 20-year-old Thika-born star has risen steadily over the last two years, representing Kenya in three international tournaments across Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, and South Africa.

He previously turned out for Kenyan esports teams such as eHub Gamers, Horizon Esports, and Plug N Play Esports.

Kappa couldn’t hide is excitement after sealing the move.

“I am so excited to get this opportunity. It is evidence that hard work and prayer can open doors. Now I am focused on giving my best at the biggest stage and announcing not only myself but my nation to the world. I thank my talent management agency, IndexG Esports, and the Esports Kenya Federation because they made this possible,” Kappa said.

Esports Kenya president Ronny Lusigi was full of praise for Kappa saying the deal will open more opportunities for Kenyans.

“Kappa's progress is a clear demonstration that talent is in abundance in Kenya. It is also a product of our efforts as a federation to develop talent and support our players to reach their highest potential. I have all the confidence in him to do well. We appreciate our sponsors, 82 Sports, whose contribution to the game has enabled this milestone to be achieved,” said Lusigi.