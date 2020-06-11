Itinerant traders dominate verandahs of Nairobi

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Itinerant traders dominate verandahs of Nairobi

By Peter Theuri | September 18th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Members of the public walk outside 680 Hotel along Muindi Mbingu street buying on September 17, 2020. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Eustace is explaining to me the challenges he faces selling on the verandah of a business complex in Nairobi’s central business district when he suddenly squats, grabs the mats his wares are laid on, clasping two in each hand, and hauls the load on his back.

Down Kenyatta Avenue he sprints, leaving me stranded, his last words reverberating in my head.

“Hawa askari wa kanjo wanatuhanda, lakini ni kazi yao. Tukiwasense, tunahepa” (These county askaris harass us but that is their job. When we spot them, we run away.)

Eustace is among hawkers on the high streets of Nairobi, previously a no-go zone for them. Incredibly, when I turn to see the reaction of the other sellers along the streets, I see only pedestrians marching on what was, just minutes ago, a marketplace. The hawkers are gone.

Ashford Ngugi sells religious books outside JKUAT Towers on Kenyatta Avenue. It has been a 13-year journey, from what he says was a humble beginning operating at the City Square footbridge. Then one day the traders were told to vacate.

Vacate the area

Slowly, he inched his way to high streets, because “there is more visibility” (customers striding by will see, probably like and buy the books) and also the streets do not demand the money bookshop spaces would.

“Customers love that we are not rigid with prices here. I actually use this as a showroom. We do outreaches in schools and churches and have cancelled 18 events in the Covid-19 period alone,” he says.

Just like Maureen, who sells candy and stationery metres away, Ngugi has a license from the county government. They pay Sh2,500 a year to renew the license, but Maureen has to keep looking out for county askaris.

That she sells other materials alongside books means she is often targeted for breaching the terms of the licence.

Along Kimathi Street, booksellers’ tables are propped against walls of businesses with pedestrians walk sandwiched between two rows of sellers, those in the buildings and in the streets.

Outside Jamia mosque, on Banda Street, Thomas Kyalo Paul calls out a potential customer, a heavyset man who has alighted from a Toyota Prado, and the customer obliges.

The customer picks one of the pens on the table, removes the cap and scribbles on the blank sheet of paper.

He pays promptly. Two minutes; done deal. Street businesses, common in back streets, have been finding their way to high streets. Kyalo, wonders if he could ever find customers for his pens in the back streets.

He says that while booksellers and shoe shiners are licensed, the rest of the traders depend on their relationship with the authorities.

In the evenings, shoe sellers roll out their goods as women lay out vegetables: courgette (zucchini), onions, capsicum, beetroot... name it. 

The walkways shrink. It is a competition between commuters rushing to the bus termini and sellers grappling for space to display their wares.

Disturbing

The sight outside Tuskys Daima, on Tom Mboya Avenue, would be disturbing to any curious observer. Kitchenware, clothes, books, watches and snacks are stacked on tables.

“It is easy. The customers do not have to enter the shops to look for what they want. They can buy it as they walk past.

“Some times, they are not decided but once they see it within reach, and find it affordable, they stop and buy,” says Ngugi, serving a lady who has inquired about a book, The Teacher’s Bible.

Outside Old Mutual Building, two young men sell masks, pens, handkerchiefs among other items. Within minutes, two people have stopped by, selected masks, paid and rushed off.

Eustace disappearing into the crowd at top speed, with a sack over his shoulder, does not seem like someone keeping a distance from an understanding lot.

But it is the way of the streets and unless you belong here, I am told, and you cannot quite get it. Customers buy, and find their way between shops and hawkers, happy to have saved a coin or two.

Related Topics
Nairobi Banda Street Covid-19 pandemic Hawkers
Share this story
Previous article
Scouts fallout over Sonko coronation fete
Next article
Birds, fish and reptile numbers in sharp decline

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Birds, fish and reptile numbers in sharp decline
Birds, fish and reptile numbers in sharp decline

LATEST STORIES

How Governors jolted Senate deal
How Governors jolted Senate deal

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Clothes, groceries take over uptown walkways

Clothes, groceries take over uptown walkways
Peter Theuri 9 hours ago
Laws of the jungle

Laws of the jungle

Boniface Mithika 9 hours ago
Wakifunga, tunafungua

Wakifunga, tunafungua
Sheila Kimani 9 hours ago
Why social media should worry you

Why social media should worry you
Judah Ben-Hur 21 hours ago

Read More

Laws of the jungle

The Standard Insider

Laws of the jungle

Laws of the jungle

Wakifunga, tunafungua

The Standard Insider

Wakifunga, tunafungua

Wakifunga, tunafungua

Why social media should worry you

The Standard Insider

Why social media should worry you

Why social media should worry you

Ties that bind: How family cords influence the success of athletes

The Standard Insider

Ties that bind: How family cords influence the success of athletes

Ties that bind: How family cords influence the success of athletes

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.