Teenage pregnancy changed my life, but it didn't end my dreams

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At just 17 years old, Emily Neema Khalai was harbouring a secret that she feared would alter the trajectory of her life forever.

She knew her dreams had been cut short and that her perception in the village had changed. Even more devastatingly, her relationship with her parents, especially her father, had been ruined. He had believed in her, hoping that she would one day change the situation at home through education.

Raised in a rural village with dreams of becoming a journalist, Emily found herself pregnant while still in secondary school. Terrified of disappointing her family, especially her father, she concealed the pregnancy for eight months.

"I knew how my father would react," she recalls. "I didn't want anyone to know."

For months, she lived in fear and denial. She even attempted to terminate the pregnancy, but when those efforts failed, she was forced to confront reality. Her first visit to a maternal clinic was an emotional experience.

After five months of failed termination attempts, she accepted her pregnancy and decided to visit the hospital for the first time.

When the nurses asked me what I wanted, I couldn't answer. I just cried. Later, when I told them I had come for clinic services, they asked me if the baby was active and moving. I asked them how the baby plays, and they eventually taught me what to observe and what to do or not do,” she recalls.

Her long-held secret was finally exposed at a family funeral, when an uncle noticed her condition. This shattered her father's expectations. As the eldest daughter and a high achiever, Emily had been seen as the child most likely to succeed.

'If anyone was disappointed, it was my father. At least with Mum, she would encourage me and be there for me emotionally, but with Dad, he felt I had thrown away my bright future. He disowned me and stopped providing for me,” she recalls.

A week later, she gave birth to a baby girl.

The challenges that followed were overwhelming. While living with her brother in Nairobi, Emily found it difficult to provide the necessities for her newborn baby. She was battling emotional stress, poverty, and social stigma. In her village, some parents discouraged their children from associating with her because she had become a teenage mother.

“There were days when I felt completely alone. I lost friends; the parents didn’t want their daughters to interact with me, saying that I would influence them to get pregnant at an early age. The most emotionally draining part was that the person responsible for my pregnancy did not want anything to do with me. While I was battling for my survival and that of his daughter, he continued with his studies,” she says.

Despite the hardships she faced, Emily refused to abandon her dream of an education. With the support of her mother and several relatives, she eventually returned to school, leaving her daughter in the care of family members back home.

The separation was painful. Often, she could not afford to travel and visit her child. While her peers enjoyed campus life, Emily spent most of her time studying and worrying about her daughter's future.

'I'm a go-getter, and I never give up easily. I used to tell myself that even if I struggled for a few years, the rest of my life would be different because I was working tirelessly to improve it," she says.

Financial struggles persisted throughout her studies. While her friends at university flaunted fashionable outfits and went out partying, she could not afford such a lifestyle; she was just getting by.

“My motivation came from a simple promise I made to my daughter: to make her life better. Every time I thought about giving up, I remembered why I was doing it,” she says.

After graduating from the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, she secured her first job in customer care. Although she was grateful to be employed, she still longed to pursue the career she had envisioned as a young girl. She continued to search for opportunities that would allow her to combine her passion for communication and storytelling.

One of the greatest turning points came when she was offered an internship that required academic clearance. The problem was that she still owed her institution more than Sh120,000 in fees.

With deadlines approaching and no obvious source of funds, Emily turned to prayer and hope. Then something remarkable happened. Friends, acquaintances, and even people she barely knew contributed towards her fees.

"Within two weeks, I had raised the entire amount," she says. "It was the first time in my life I saw such kindness."

Thanks to the payment, she was able to obtain her certificate, complete her internship and eventually secure a professional position. Although she once dreamed exclusively of becoming a journalist, she has discovered new strengths and opportunities in her current profession.

"I have learned that women can thrive anywhere," she says.

Her relationship with her father has also transformed over the years. The man who once struggled to accept her pregnancy now regards her with pride.

"He calls me a strong woman," she says with a smile.

As well as caring for her own daughter, Emily has supported her younger siblings through school, taking on responsibilities that many people twice her age would struggle with.

Reflecting on her past, she recognises the pain she endured, yet she refuses to let it define her.

Instead, she hopes that her story will inspire young women who are facing similar challenges.

She says that she is raising a daughter who will soon be a teenager and that she wouldn't wish for her to go through what her mother did. She always has open conversations with her daughter, teaching her how to take care of herself and how to be self-aware.

"I learned that one mistake does not determine your future," she says. "No matter where you come from or what happens in life, you can still achieve your dreams if you refuse to give up."