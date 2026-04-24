Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How Timonah betrayed his Ingwe roots

By Kenyatta Otieno | Apr. 24, 2026
Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players confront the referee during last year's Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

In 1984, a young player from Uthiru was really interested in joining AFC Leopards’. His elder brother Enock Obwaka had committed the ultimate betrayal by joining Gor Mahia earlier.

The Obwaka’s are Luhya’s from around Musanda on the border of Siaya and Kakamega counties. He thought of righting his brother’s wrong of forfeiting the Luhya supported club for a Luo backed club.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Mashemeji Derby AFC Leopards Gor Mahia FC
.

Latest Stories

Millions paid to ghost broker...
Millions paid to ghost broker...
Cartoons
By Gammz
14 mins ago
How Ruto's aggression over fuel prices with EAC neighbours strains ties
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
43 mins ago
From handouts to chaos: The return of cash politics in 2027 election campaign trail
Politics
By Standard Team
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto's aggression over fuel prices with EAC neighbours strains ties
By Patrick Muinde 43 mins ago
How Ruto's aggression over fuel prices with EAC neighbours strains ties
From handouts to chaos: The return of cash politics in 2027 election campaign trail
By Standard Team 48 mins ago
From handouts to chaos: The return of cash politics in 2027 election campaign trail
Game of numbers: Opposition, State clash over ID cards issuance
By Josphat Thiong’o and Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Game of numbers: Opposition, State clash over ID cards issuance
CHAN scandal: Hussein pushed out of Kandanda House after Sh42 million expose
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
CHAN scandal: Hussein pushed out of Kandanda House after Sh42 million expose
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved