How Timonah betrayed his Ingwe roots

In 1984, a young player from Uthiru was really interested in joining AFC Leopards’. His elder brother Enock Obwaka had committed the ultimate betrayal by joining Gor Mahia earlier.
The Obwaka’s are Luhya’s from around Musanda on the border of Siaya and Kakamega counties. He thought of righting his brother’s wrong of forfeiting the Luhya supported club for a Luo backed club.
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