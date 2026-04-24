How Timonah betrayed his Ingwe roots

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players confront the referee during last year's Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

In 1984, a young player from Uthiru was really interested in joining AFC Leopards’. His elder brother Enock Obwaka had committed the ultimate betrayal by joining Gor Mahia earlier.

The Obwaka’s are Luhya’s from around Musanda on the border of Siaya and Kakamega counties. He thought of righting his brother’s wrong of forfeiting the Luhya supported club for a Luo backed club.