Fans gather for the love of the old and rare sounds nostalgically curated

Audio By Vocalize

At a time like this last year, from the main entrance of the Kenyatta Market in Nairobi, a carnival mood akin to the inimitable cavalcades of Tupelo, Mississippi, obtained.

The hallway leading to James Rugami’s iconic music shops were frenzied in a conflation of smoky and sweaty musical stampede, which spilled over to the intersecting passages.

The music was belting in its rawest and cleanest of forms: off the vinyl. The meat was sizzling and inviting, adding to the cheer. The multitude of music lovers about the place were swaying thither and hither.

Nearby at the courtyard itself, a concord of sweet, beguiling traditional music was bewitching the visiting tourists, live. Transfixed, entranced and arrested, they simply gazed.

“It’s madness, pure madness!” remarked Paul Kelemba aka Maddo, himself a renowned musical zealot, exclaimed at the sight.

And today, ever more thrill awaits as music lovers and vinyl enthusiasts experience the nostalgic World Record Store Day.

Founded in 1989 by Rugami, popular as Jimmy, following his transition from a DJ career, has evolved into more than just a record store. It now stands as a cultural archive and a hub for preserving African music history.

On that day, guests from 27 different countries attended the World Record Store Day.

“The place has become a tourist attraction site of sorts. There are guys who fly all the way to our shop,” says Jimmy, betraying his modesty of the fact his nearest completion is to be found Johannesburg, Lagos and Cairo.

Launched in 2008, is a global celebration dedicated to honouring the culture of independently owned record stores and the enduring appeal of physical music formats

Today, once more, Jimmy is hosting the 7th edition of the International Day. In the last week, he has deployed a team of 46 to spruce up the venue and the day's logistics.

“It’s not cheap… we pay for all the space you saw. Not even the Kenyatta Market Welfare Office or the Nairobi City County authorities have put a single coin to it. We are not complaining though,” he says.

He says all he gains from the extravaganza is exposing the thriving vinyl culture in Kenya, and the advertising of his record player restoration business. Jimmy calls it the vinyl renaissance.

“It’s back in a big way, with bang! It is a global thing. Since COVID-19 period we have restored hundreds of record players, mostly from Kenyans,” he says.

Jimmy set up his records store at the market in the 1980’s. As the world embraced cassette tapes, Jimmy was moving in the opposite direction. He combed the length and breadth of Kenya hunting after the discarded vinyl records.

Together with other excursions he took across Africa in an expanded hunt, this is the “loot” that he still sells to date. He believes that the vinyl paradise is not lost yet, until those who crave after pure, unadulterated sounds disappear from the face of the earth.

“Ours is not a lost paradise. It is in plain sight for folks who want to listen to the real thing, not the pirated noise, the bootleg,” he says.

His records vary in price, depending on how deep one is in the budding cult. At the shop, he has a very wide variety of vinyl records ranging from Sh100 to Sh10,000, with the African collection being the most prized.

He has a section of his shop which he calls his cave, sometimes he calls it a temple. This is where the most priced records are kept. Some sell at over Sh100,000, he says with a chuckle.

“No access granted, whatsoever, and insane insurance!” he adds.

His greatest joy is watching music lovers go gaga in appreciation of his musical collection. Last week, media personality Jeff Koinange was the latest to be swept off his feet by the collection.

Jeff couldn’t believe his big eyes. They darted from one item to another; from antique gramophones, to vintage telephone headsets, and to collector’s vinyl records, almost popping out of their sockets.

“Oh my Oh my,” he bellowed, in amazement.

Today’s record day will feature live vinyl deejay sets playing back to back throughout the day, live performing artists, and traditional percussionists and dancers.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring along their turntables for on-site restoration and servicing, adding a practical element to the celebration for collectors and hobbyists.

Jimmy will also be offering discounts on records, including to those restoring their record players.

Entry is by donation of Sh500 and above, which will also enter one into a raffle competition for the grand prize of a vintage record player.