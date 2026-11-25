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Taylor Ongwae (left) of Nairobi City Thunder dribbles past Bamba Diallo of Ururani in their 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL) East Division Elite 16 match at Kasarani Gymnasium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Mozambique champions Ferroviario Da Beira yesterday recovered from their dull start to beat Botswana’s Dolphins Basketball Club 94-62 in their second match of the Road to the 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Elite 16 East Division, at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The victory revived their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals and remaining on course to securing one of the two automatic tickets to the 2027 BAL group phase.

Ferroviario, who are playing at Kasarani for a second time in a row, began their campaign with a disappointing 76-96 loss to Tanzania’s Dar City in Group B.

They, however, returned stronger yesterday to thrash the Dolphins in a match which they led from the opening whistle to the buzzer.

Joshua Thomas was unstoppable knocking down a towering 25 points to anchor his side to victory. Daniel Prinsloo led Dolphins with 16 points.

Earlier, homeboys Nairobi City Thunder survived a second-half onslaught to beat Burundi champions Urunani Basketball Club 83-81 in their opening Group A match. Despite having a solid start that saw them control the first two periods, Thunder had trouble containing the Burundians who took charge of the third and fourth quarters and almost forced an overtime action.

Jordan Bowie and Andrew Tuach led Thunder with 16 points while Ongwae scored 11, one more than Deng Adel. Urunani’s Jeffery Tyrone knocked down a match-high 21 points with his teammate Teafale Lenard Jr scoring 20. Speaking after the match, Thunder coach Bradley Ibs said they are glad to have won because they were playing a tough side.

“Coming into this game, we knew that we were going to play a great team with a lot of high-level talent. They played well together and I think they really did a great job of making shots. We knew we were going in for a fight, which makes us quite happy with the victory,” Ibs said.

Thunder, who are looking to secure their third straight qualification to the BAL group phase, had a great start with captain Tylor Ongwae leading from the front.

Thunder took the first quarter 28-20 to the delight of their fans, who had thronged Kasarani to cheer them on.

Though the second quarter was a low-scoring affair, Thunder remained in control to score 19 points against Urunani’s 14 and stretch their lead to 47-34 by the half-time break.

On resumption, Urunani were more composed as they took charge of the court in what would turn out to be a game of two halves.

Urunani put up a spirited fight to take the third quarter 20-15 and narrow the point-deficit to eight, from 13.

They then dominated the final quarter as they ensured that every move in the paint counted. They outplayed Thunder to win the period 27-21, but fell short of levelling the score to force overtime action.

Results:

Ferroviario Da Beira 94-62 Dolphins

Thunder 83-81 Urunani

Dolphins 62-78 Namuwongo Blazers

Patriots 77- 72 Munali Suns

Dar City 96-76 Ferroviario Da Beira