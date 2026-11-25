Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich on her way to victory at the World Running Championships. She will make her marathon debut in Valencia. [World Athletics]

The men’s division of the 2026 Valencia Marathon had been fashioned to deliver lightning speeds on the streets of the Spanish city.

Initially, the world’s super-fast men were assembled for what was expected to be the grandest showdown of 2026.

Sabastian Sawe’s 1:59:30 world record, set in London in April, will be up for its first major attack when the world’s fastest men line up for the December 6 race.

But a section of the big shots in the deep field is withdrawing from the contest, citing injuries.

Two-time winner and reigning Boston Marathon champion John Korir is the latest to withdraw from the Valencia race due to an undisclosed injury.

The Chicago Marathon winner was set to defend his 2025 Valencia title and was in the final stages of his preparations when he made the surprising announcement on Monday night.

“It is unfortunate that I will not be able to defend my title in Valencia marathon on 6th December due to injury,” Korir announced in a social media post.

His decision to withdraw was also confirmed by the Valencia Marathon organisers, who said in a brief update: “Reigning Valencia Marathon champion John Korir will be unable to defend his title in 2026. The Kenyan athlete has been forced to withdraw due to injury.”

Korir’s withdrawal follows that of sub-two-hour man, Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha, who announced his decision on November 13.

Kejelcha (1:59:41) and Korir were expected to push a killer pace on the flat Valencia streets, and the result would have been an attempt on Sawe’s world record.

Like Korir’s, Kejelcha’s injury was not immediately disclosed in the announcement. Both are 29 years old and at the peak of their long-distance careers.

“Sometimes sport is like that. I need to stop now, recover well, and work hard to be back on the starting line soon,” announced Kejelcha.

Sawe acknowledged in April that he was pushed by the Ethiopian, who finished second behind him, to his jaw-dropping world record in London.

With the two fastest athletes withdrawing from the December race, a field dominated mostly by Kenyans and Ethiopians will race for glory, even as an assault on the 2:01:48 set by Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma remains on the cards.

Alexander Mutiso, the 2024 London Marathon winner, is in Valencia with the aim of writing history.

He will be joined by compatriots such as Vincent Ngetich, a man who has finished third twice in Tokyo and was once the first runner-up in Berlin, as well as Geoffrey Toroitich (2:03:30), who dropped out of this year’s Amsterdam Marathon due to cold weather conditions in the Dutch city.

Ethiopians led by two-time Tokyo Marathon winner Birhanu Legese and tireless legend Kenenisa Bekele will, among other greats, be competing in the men’s category.

Kenyan women stars, among them debutant Agnes Ngetich, defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei and Lilian Kasait, will be taking on the second-fastest woman of all time, Ethiopia’s Fotyen Tesfay.

The women’s stellar field is expected to cruise to historic times, with Ruth Chepngetich’s 2:09:56 world record in their sights.

2:90:56

Women world marathon record which is held by Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich.

1:59:30

Men’s world marathon world record which was set by Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe at the London Marathon.

Athletes who have withdrawn from Valencia Marathon

John Korir

Age: 29

Personal best: 2:01:52

Yomif Kejelcha

Age: 29

Personal best: 1:59:41